Where To Get A Heart-Shaped Pizza On Valentine's Day
As a holiday geared toward love, Valentine's Day is saturated with heart-shaped foods, including classics like Sweethearts candies or heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, and more creative concepts like heart-shaped donuts. And thanks to a few national pizza chains, the world of heart-shaped Valentine's Day food reliably includes pizza.
Whether it's a national behemoth, regional chain, or local kitchen, there's a chance that your neighborhood pizza place might make you a heart-shaped pizza as a special request. Either by stretching the dough or cutting it into a heart shape, they're not difficult to make. Like any off-menu request, just pick a time when the kitchen would not be busy, ask politely, and be understanding if they refuse.
However, there are a handful of national pizza chains with heart-shaped pizzas officially on the menu, virtually guaranteeing any American can get one for Valentine's Day. And for anyone who may not be able to celebrate Valentine's Day on the 14th, all four of these national chains offer their heart-shaped pizzas for a few days before and after the holiday, as well as the date itself.
Pizza Hut
A big hit since its 2017 debut, Pizza Hut is bringing back its heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day 2025. Pizza Hut's heart-shaped pizza only comes in a medium size and is limited to just one topping, starting at $11.99.
Another important difference from Pizza Hut's normal offerings is that the heart-shaped pizza is not sliced at the restaurant. "Pizza arrives uncut because we don't break hearts, we bake them," according to the website. Pizza Hut, with over 6,000 locations in the United States, is selling its heart-shaped pizza at participating restaurants from February 11 through February 17.
Papa John's
Papa John's beat Pizza Hut to the heart-shaped pizza trend by almost a decade, debuting its version nationally in 2009. And Papa John's is again bringing back the seasonal pizza for 2025, with a starting price of $11.99.
Like the Pizza Hut heart-shaped pizza, Papa John's is also uncut. However, Papa John's version has two key differences from Pizza Hut's: It's a thin crust pizza, and you're not limited to just one topping. Like most pizzas at Papa John's or any pizza restaurant, you can add more toppings at extra cost. You can pick up a thin crust heart-shaped pizza at any Papa John's in the United States, any time between February 10 and February 16.
Donatos
Although not as prolific as Pizza Hut or Papa John's, both of which have thousands of locations, Donatos is also offering a Valentine's Day heart-shaped pizza for a limited time — and for longer than the competition, too.
Donatos is selling the specialty pizza from February 3 to February 16, about a week longer than other big pizza chains. Like the competition, Donatos' heart-shaped pizza is also uncut, "so we don't break your heart," the online ordering page says.
Like Papa John's, Donatos' version only comes on a thin crust. Thankfully, another similarity is that you can pile the toppings onto Donatos heart-shaped pizza — up to nine selections, layered edge to edge in the typical Donatos way, also known as a Columbus-style pizza.
California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen is of course not the first big pizza chain to offer a heart-shaped pizza. And on previous Valentine's Days, it has offered any pizza on a heart-shaped crust. But CPK is doing it a little differently for 2025, making its selection of heart-shaped pizzas the heart of an entire four-course meal.
The California chain is offering four different heart-shaped, thin crust pizzas — either CPK's original BBQ chicken, Hawaiian, mushroom pepperoni sausage, or Sicilian — as part of its Valentine's Day "Sweet Meal." The limited time only meal deal comes with your choice of appetizer, dessert, and two entrees, which are chosen from the list of four heart-shaped pizzas, or a selection of full-size salads and pasta dishes.
This four-course Valentine's feast is available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery at any California Pizza Kitchen in the United States from February 10 to February 16.