Where To Get A Heart-Shaped Pizza On Valentine's Day

As a holiday geared toward love, Valentine's Day is saturated with heart-shaped foods, including classics like Sweethearts candies or heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, and more creative concepts like heart-shaped donuts. And thanks to a few national pizza chains, the world of heart-shaped Valentine's Day food reliably includes pizza.

Whether it's a national behemoth, regional chain, or local kitchen, there's a chance that your neighborhood pizza place might make you a heart-shaped pizza as a special request. Either by stretching the dough or cutting it into a heart shape, they're not difficult to make. Like any off-menu request, just pick a time when the kitchen would not be busy, ask politely, and be understanding if they refuse.

However, there are a handful of national pizza chains with heart-shaped pizzas officially on the menu, virtually guaranteeing any American can get one for Valentine's Day. And for anyone who may not be able to celebrate Valentine's Day on the 14th, all four of these national chains offer their heart-shaped pizzas for a few days before and after the holiday, as well as the date itself.