Dunkin' Is Bringing Back 2 Highly Requested Donuts For Valentine's Day 2025
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means it's time for romance-themed food and drinks that may or may not be heart-shaped. One food chain pulling out the Valentine's-themed items this month? Dunkin'.
In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Dunkin' announced that it will be bringing back two popular, limited-edition Valentine's Day items to help celebrate the day of love: the Brownie Batter donut and the Cupid's Choice donut. Both donuts are, fittingly, heart-shaped and feature red and white heart-shaped sprinkles. The Brownie Batter donut contains a brownie batter-flavored cream filling with chocolate frosting, which is fitting since the tradition of Valentine's Day chocolates is older than you probably think. Meanwhile, the Cupid's Choice is filled with Bavarian cream (which is different from Boston cream) and topped with strawberry frosting. Both donuts will be available starting Wednesday, January 29.
Other Dunkin' products are getting the Valentine's treatment
If you're not someone who enjoys a cream-filled donut but you still want to celebrate Valentine's Day with Dunkin' donuts, don't fret — other products will be decked out for the holiday, as well. The chain's classic sprinkle donuts, as well as the MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, will feature pink, red, and white heart-shaped sprinkles to commemorate the love and romance of Valentine's Day. Finally, Dunkin's other filled donuts will become heart-shaped for the Valentine's Day season.
To further celebrate the occasion, Dunkin' is partnering with New York-based artist Corey Paige Designs to create a limited-edition capsule collection with fans. Available items will include hats, socks, a heart-shaped bag, and a crewneck that reads, "Dunkin' Has My Heart." The collection will be available starting January 29 at 9 a.m. Eastern time.
So, starting that day, you'll have plenty of donuts to choose from that are fitting for the romantic occasion. Perhaps you'll want to pick up a box of your favorite love-themed donuts to enjoy for dessert after preparing Valentine's Day dinner at home.