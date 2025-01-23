Dunkin' Is Bringing Back 2 Highly Requested Donuts For Valentine's Day 2025

If you're not someone who enjoys a cream-filled donut but you still want to celebrate Valentine's Day with Dunkin' donuts, don't fret — other products will be decked out for the holiday, as well. The chain's classic sprinkle donuts, as well as the MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, will feature pink, red, and white heart-shaped sprinkles to commemorate the love and romance of Valentine's Day. Finally, Dunkin's other filled donuts will become heart-shaped for the Valentine's Day season.

To further celebrate the occasion, Dunkin' is partnering with New York-based artist Corey Paige Designs to create a limited-edition capsule collection with fans. Available items will include hats, socks, a heart-shaped bag, and a crewneck that reads, "Dunkin' Has My Heart." The collection will be available starting January 29 at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

So, starting that day, you'll have plenty of donuts to choose from that are fitting for the romantic occasion. Perhaps you'll want to pick up a box of your favorite love-themed donuts to enjoy for dessert after preparing Valentine's Day dinner at home.