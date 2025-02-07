Antonio Banderas Somehow Makes A Fridge Look Cool In Bosch's 2025 Super Bowl Ad

Bosch, the home appliance company, is making its Super Bowl ad debut this year — and the commercial features Antonio Banderas somehow making a fridge look cool. In the ad, Banderas, in pajamas and a robe, starts by saying, "You may know me as Antonio Banderas, but when I use my Bosch fridge, I feel like Antonio Bosch-deras."

Suddenly, the actor is now donning a tuxedo and looking generally much more suave — even as he bites into a carrot straight from the fridge. But the ad isn't over yet. After Banderas turns into "Bosch-deras," he's joined by professional wrestler "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who is using Bosch's power tools. As he uses the Bosch drill, his outfit changes from everyday clothes to his bright wrestling outfit. Savage says, "When I use my Bosch power tools, I feel like the Macho Man, Randy Savage!"

After watching Banderas and Savage in this ad — and seeing the prospect of turning into a classier, cooler version of yourself — you may start searching "where to buy a Bosch fridge." After all, you'll need a place to store the best Super Bowl dips and snacks.