Antonio Banderas Somehow Makes A Fridge Look Cool In Bosch's 2025 Super Bowl Ad
Bosch, the home appliance company, is making its Super Bowl ad debut this year — and the commercial features Antonio Banderas somehow making a fridge look cool. In the ad, Banderas, in pajamas and a robe, starts by saying, "You may know me as Antonio Banderas, but when I use my Bosch fridge, I feel like Antonio Bosch-deras."
Suddenly, the actor is now donning a tuxedo and looking generally much more suave — even as he bites into a carrot straight from the fridge. But the ad isn't over yet. After Banderas turns into "Bosch-deras," he's joined by professional wrestler "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who is using Bosch's power tools. As he uses the Bosch drill, his outfit changes from everyday clothes to his bright wrestling outfit. Savage says, "When I use my Bosch power tools, I feel like the Macho Man, Randy Savage!"
After watching Banderas and Savage in this ad — and seeing the prospect of turning into a classier, cooler version of yourself — you may start searching "where to buy a Bosch fridge." After all, you'll need a place to store the best Super Bowl dips and snacks.
The ad fits into Bosch's new creative campaign
Antonio Banderas and Randy Savage certainly suave it up in the ad, and it's all part of the brand's new creative campaign. In an email to Daily Meal, Bosch shared, "Bosch's Big Game debut also marks the company's first time bringing both Bosch home appliances and power tools together in U.S. advertising ... As a part of a larger multi-year creative campaign: The more you Bosch, the more you feel like a Bosch."
The unlikely duo embodies the campaign's tagline, and in a press release for the company, Banderas shared that he has "embraced my inner 'Bosch' my entire career," adding, "Teaming with the brand for its first-ever Big Game ad and my own, not to mention opposite Macho Man, was a no-brainer."
You can see the ad for yourself during the Super Bowl this Sunday. Then, decide how it compares to the likes of the meme-worthy Pringles ad or the nightmare-fueling Coffee Mate commercial.