Trump's New Executive Order Could Affect Your Fast Food Drinks

President Donald Trump is once again making waves, this time with an executive order that could change how you sip your favorite fast food drinks. In a post on Truth Social on the morning of February 7, 2025, Trump declared, "I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work. BACK TO PLASTIC!"

For those who have ever struggled with a soggy paper straw while trying to enjoy an iced coffee or a fast-food fountain soda, this news might be cause for celebration. Paper straws have been a source of frustration for many, becoming soft and flimsy before the drink is even finished. While some appreciate their eco-friendliness, others have longed for the days when plastic straws reigned supreme.

Trump's executive order, if signed, could mean a return to plastic straws at national chains that had previously switched to paper, under President Joe Biden or otherwise. This would be a welcome change for those who have been vocal about their dislike of paper straws. Some customers have even gone so far as to bring their own plastic straws to restaurants to avoid the soggy mess of paper ones. With the super unhealthy McDonald's order that Trump reportedly enjoys, perhaps he couldn't wash it down sufficiently with a paper straw and figured others were in the same boat.