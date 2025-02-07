Trump's New Executive Order Could Affect Your Fast Food Drinks
President Donald Trump is once again making waves, this time with an executive order that could change how you sip your favorite fast food drinks. In a post on Truth Social on the morning of February 7, 2025, Trump declared, "I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work. BACK TO PLASTIC!"
For those who have ever struggled with a soggy paper straw while trying to enjoy an iced coffee or a fast-food fountain soda, this news might be cause for celebration. Paper straws have been a source of frustration for many, becoming soft and flimsy before the drink is even finished. While some appreciate their eco-friendliness, others have longed for the days when plastic straws reigned supreme.
Trump's executive order, if signed, could mean a return to plastic straws at national chains that had previously switched to paper, under President Joe Biden or otherwise. This would be a welcome change for those who have been vocal about their dislike of paper straws. Some customers have even gone so far as to bring their own plastic straws to restaurants to avoid the soggy mess of paper ones. With the super unhealthy McDonald's order that Trump reportedly enjoys, perhaps he couldn't wash it down sufficiently with a paper straw and figured others were in the same boat.
A win for fast food fans or a loss for environmentalists?
Of course, environmental advocates will likely push back against the executive order, arguing that convenience should not outweigh sustainability. The switch to paper straws came as part of a broader environmental effort to reduce plastic waste, particularly single-use plastics that often end up in oceans and landfills. Supporters argue that plastic straws contribute significantly to pollution, harming marine life and taking centuries to break down.
As a result, many states, cities, and businesses, including major fast food chains, started phasing out plastic straws in favor of biodegradable alternatives like paper, metal, and even pasta straws, like these by imPASTA. Starbucks was also in on the eco-consciousness when the franchise gave away a special edition reusable straw last summer. Similarly, McDonald's swapped out their McFlurry plastic lids for a four-flap paper cup. Whether fast food chains that switched to paper will immediately switch back to plastic remains to be seen, but one thing is sure — this debate over straws isn't drying up anytime soon.