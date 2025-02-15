The Worst Jarred Olives We've Ever Tasted Are A Big Store Brand

Great Value is a private-label brand owned by Walmart. Launched in 1993, Great Value is the company's most developed retail brand, creating various products from light bulbs to cinnamon rolls (and it's also true that not all of Great Value's foods are healthy). So, it shouldn't come as a shock to know that Great Value has a variety of olives. According to our ranking, one jarred olive from the brand, the Feta Cheese Stuffed Green Olives, actually wasn't too bad — but we can't say the same for the Blue Cheese Stuffed Green Olives.

In terms of texture, the olives were a bit mushy — not firm and crisp like the typical olive. Oh, and for an olive that's supposed to be pitted and stuffed, many customers have noted inconsistencies. "While I've never been a fan, my boyfriend usually loves these," one user wrote on the Walmart website. "He didn't like this particular brand at all. Bad tasting, one still had part of a pit inside. He would never buy these again."

The real downfall of this jarred olive is the taste, though. While blue cheese is a notoriously pungent cheese that can elevate any dish (including mac and cheese), the flavor isn't rotten or putrid — well, except for the cheese in these olives. Not only that, but the brine is incredibly salty and inherits that spoiled cheese taste from the stuffing. On the Walmart website, where they're rated a 3.5 out of 5 stars, one user wrote "Hard pass. Tastes bad, gets murky."