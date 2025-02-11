Whip Up Perfect Whipped Cream With A Totally Unexpected Appliance

When it comes to making whipped cream at home, an age-old process, most people reach for an electric mixer, a hand whisk, or even a milk frother. Though, many might forgo the whole ordeal and just buy a canister of whipped cream from the store instead. While these methods will certainly get the job done, there's a surprisingly easy and satisfying way to create homemade whipped cream that you might not have considered: Using a French press. Yes, the same French press you use to brew your morning coffee can double as a tool for whipping up a creamy, fluffy topping in mere minutes. Who knew?

Whipped cream has been around for a long, long time. And the French press, although typically known for its ability to brew coffee to absolute perfection, can actually be an ideal candidate for creating perfectly plump whipped cream. The plunger and the mesh filter work together to incorporate air into the cream, resulting in a light, airy whipped cream that beats out any store-bought variety. Whether you're making a small batch to top a dessert or you're preparing a larger quantity for a crowd, the French press provides a hands-on approach that requires minimal equipment, little clean up, and a fun process.