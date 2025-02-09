How To Perfectly Coat Fried Chicken (And Reheat Your Leftovers)
Classic fried chicken is built on a few simple steps done right: marinade, seasoning, breading, and frying. But the simplicity can be deceptive, as some methods are better than others, and missteps can lead to sub-par chicken. Brian Cartenuto is the chef and owner of Bird Dog and Bird Dog Café (NYC), spots for authentic Southern cooking in the Big Apple. Cartenuto exclusively told Daily Meal his favorite tips for preparing — and reheating — fried chicken.
For the chef, a fried chicken coating should be uncomplicated. "I think all you need is seasoned flour, after the chicken has been soaking in buttermilk," he says. Using a buttermilk marinade is on our list of 14 ways to take breaded chicken to the next level. Many people use the dry-wet-dry method for a fried chicken recipe (adding a first step of dredging), but Cartenuto insists his simpler method will keep more breading on your chicken per bite.
"I'm a big fan of classic seasonings," Cartenuto tells us of seasoning the flour. "Flour with [a] heavy hand in paprika, granulated garlic, granulated onion, Diamond Crystal kosher salt, and pepper."
Perfectly reheating the perfect fried chicken
While finger-licking good fried chicken will probably disappear pretty quickly, if you do end up with leftovers you'll want to store and reheat it properly. According to Brian Cartenuto, after frying the chicken, the most important thing for storage is a well-sealed container. He also recommends not keeping the fried chicken leftovers for more than three days in your refrigerator.
Cartenuto has a two-step method for reheating fried chicken. "When I heat up fried chicken, I think less is best," he says, "so I will put it in a microwave for a minute and then finish in the oven or air fryer." This brings the chicken quickly up to temperature in the microwave and then allows the hot circulating air of the air fryer to crisp up the exterior. As mentioned in our 14 secrets for reheating fried chicken, be sure to place the chicken on a paper towel while it's in the microwave, which can absorb some of the moisture that it releases and help prevent sogginess.