How To Perfectly Coat Fried Chicken (And Reheat Your Leftovers)

Classic fried chicken is built on a few simple steps done right: marinade, seasoning, breading, and frying. But the simplicity can be deceptive, as some methods are better than others, and missteps can lead to sub-par chicken. Brian Cartenuto is the chef and owner of Bird Dog and Bird Dog Café (NYC), spots for authentic Southern cooking in the Big Apple. Cartenuto exclusively told Daily Meal his favorite tips for preparing — and reheating — fried chicken.

For the chef, a fried chicken coating should be uncomplicated. "I think all you need is seasoned flour, after the chicken has been soaking in buttermilk," he says. Using a buttermilk marinade is on our list of 14 ways to take breaded chicken to the next level. Many people use the dry-wet-dry method for a fried chicken recipe (adding a first step of dredging), but Cartenuto insists his simpler method will keep more breading on your chicken per bite.

"I'm a big fan of classic seasonings," Cartenuto tells us of seasoning the flour. "Flour with [a] heavy hand in paprika, granulated garlic, granulated onion, Diamond Crystal kosher salt, and pepper."