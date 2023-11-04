14 Secrets For Reheating Fried Chicken

The act of coating chicken in a salty, spice-infused crumb and deep-frying it until it's golden and crunchy can take a meat that's traditionally minimal in flavor, and turn it into something that explodes with taste in your mouth. But leftover fried chicken is another matter. A large part of fried chicken's appeal comes from its crunch, but that crunch is lost as the chicken cools. The steam that's formed from the cooked meat, which escapes when you bite into a hot piece of chicken, begins to moisten the coating from the inside. This reduces its crunch and makes the chicken wet and dense.

However, when fried chicken is fully cool, it can become hard and chewy, with the coating ending up gluey and tasting like dough. So heating it back up to enjoy it is essential. But how do you do so in a way that brings the coating back to life, restoring its crunch without burning it?

In this article, we focused on secrets that preserve as much of the original crunch of the fried chicken as possible, while maintaining the meat's juiciness. We judged our secrets based on their ease of execution and ability to warm up the chicken with minimal fuss, and included methods for every major kitchen appliance, to ensure that anyone can take advantage of them.