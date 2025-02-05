Costco Is Ringing In Valentine's Day With These Brand-New Cookies
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate Costco is bringing holiday-themed sugar cookies from its bakery to store shelves. Shoppers who have already spotted the treats have taken to social media to share the new find. It's not the first time this chain has come out with Valentine's goodies – in 2023 Costco released heart-shaped ravioli and chocolate-covered berries that swept TikTok.
As shown by costcohotfinds on Instagram, the sugar cookies come topped with heart-shaped sprinkles to celebrate the season, and they're available in 24-packs for around $9.99 depending on your store location. They contain classic sugar cookie ingredients such as enriched wheat flour, butter, sugar, and, of course, the heart sprinkles as a topping. The cookies are produced by Costco's Kirkland brand, too, making it a trusted pick for those who are already familiar with the label.
What makes these cookies stand out?
These new Kirkland Valentine's Day cookies are made with all butter, just like in a classic sugar cookie recipe. For those who aren't familiar with the butter versus shortening debate (spoiler: they don't share any ingredients in common), real butter leads to a deliciously rich flavor in the final baked good. As noted by costcohotfinds, these tasty treats have a soft center; meanwhile, another Instagrammer claimed that they "taste SO GOOD."
Another reason you may want to snag these cookies has to do with the price. Since two dozen cost only about $9.99, that means you're spending roughly $0.42 per cookie. It's hard to beat that price, even if you're making your own treats at home. If you're a Costco fan and have a Valentine's or Galentine's event coming up, you might want to head out to see if these treats have made it to a location near you.