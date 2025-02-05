Costco Is Ringing In Valentine's Day With These Brand-New Cookies

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate Costco is bringing holiday-themed sugar cookies from its bakery to store shelves. Shoppers who have already spotted the treats have taken to social media to share the new find. It's not the first time this chain has come out with Valentine's goodies – in 2023 Costco released heart-shaped ravioli and chocolate-covered berries that swept TikTok.

As shown by costcohotfinds on Instagram, the sugar cookies come topped with heart-shaped sprinkles to celebrate the season, and they're available in 24-packs for around $9.99 depending on your store location. They contain classic sugar cookie ingredients such as enriched wheat flour, butter, sugar, and, of course, the heart sprinkles as a topping. The cookies are produced by Costco's Kirkland brand, too, making it a trusted pick for those who are already familiar with the label.