Butter Vs Shortening: What's The Difference?

If you've ever baked, you know that in order to get that perfectly moist cake or savory croissant, you're going to need to use some sort of fat. There are actually a lot of options here — the savory richness of lard or bacon grease, the pure clarified punch of ghee, the likely animal-product-free margarine, the healthy lightness of coconut oil — but when it comes down to it, there are two products you're likely to lean on more than any other: butter and shortening.

So, since these two ingredients are often interchangeable, that must mean they're the same thing, right? Not at all, actually. Despite ultimately serving the same purpose, butter and shortening couldn't be more different once you get down into their base components. In fact, there is literally no overlap in ingredients between the two — which, unsurprisingly, means that even though you can swap them for each other, it's going to make a difference on how your finished product tastes.