This Champagne Is A Deliciously Cheap Way To Celebrate Valentine's Day

Pouring Champagne into a flute glass Africa Studio/Shutterstock
By Alexa Valme

Champagne is the drink of celebration, but good bubbly doesn't always come cheap. Daily Meal set out to find affordable options that don't compromise on quality, ranking 14 budget-friendly Champagnes you should add to your cart based on taste, price, and overall experience, and Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut stood out. Though the price is not near the really expensive champagnes, it sits on the higher end of the list at just over $50 a bottle. But its reputation, balance, and complexity prove that a recognizable label doesn't have to mean a sky-high price tag.

This non-vintage brut has been a staple since 1869, giving Moët & Chandon over 150 years to refine its formula. A blend of Champagne's three primary grapes — pinot noir, pinot meunier, and chardonnay — creates a crisp, structured sip. Apple and citrus notes lead the charge, followed by toast and spice, all tied together with a mineral finish.

While the name carries prestige, this bottle is more than just branding. Bright acidity, layered flavors, and a finish that lingers just enough make it a strong reminder that "affordable" doesn't have to mean "forgettable."

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut brings quality without the cost

Bottle of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut; black background PKucera Photo/Shutterstock

What sets Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut apart is how well it drinks. Some non-vintage bruts can be sharp or one-note, but this bottle strikes a rare balance between depth and drinkability. In the glass, it leans golden with a richness that hints at its complexity. The aroma is inviting, offering warm, buttery notes alongside roasted nuts and bright citrus — like stepping into a bakery where someone just popped a lemon tart in the oven.

On the palate, it's crisp yet smooth and dry, with a mineral backbone that keeps everything fresh. It's the kind of Champagne that feels luxurious without trying too hard — easy to enjoy but still worthy of a slow sip. And since it's not too pricey, using up your leftover Champagne never felt better.

Ultimately, Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut is proof that affordable Champagne doesn't have to feel like a compromise. It's got the depth to satisfy Champagne lovers and the balance to appeal to newcomers, making it a no-brainer for a Valentine's Day toast. After all, good bubbly should feel like a celebration, no matter the price tag.

