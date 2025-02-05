This Champagne Is A Deliciously Cheap Way To Celebrate Valentine's Day

Champagne is the drink of celebration, but good bubbly doesn't always come cheap. Daily Meal set out to find affordable options that don't compromise on quality, ranking 14 budget-friendly Champagnes you should add to your cart based on taste, price, and overall experience, and Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut stood out. Though the price is not near the really expensive champagnes, it sits on the higher end of the list at just over $50 a bottle. But its reputation, balance, and complexity prove that a recognizable label doesn't have to mean a sky-high price tag.

This non-vintage brut has been a staple since 1869, giving Moët & Chandon over 150 years to refine its formula. A blend of Champagne's three primary grapes — pinot noir, pinot meunier, and chardonnay — creates a crisp, structured sip. Apple and citrus notes lead the charge, followed by toast and spice, all tied together with a mineral finish.

While the name carries prestige, this bottle is more than just branding. Bright acidity, layered flavors, and a finish that lingers just enough make it a strong reminder that "affordable" doesn't have to mean "forgettable."