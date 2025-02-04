Shaboozey Celebrates The Magic Of New Orleans In Nerds' 2025 Super Bowl Ad
New Orleans knows how to put on a show — whether it's a second-line parade, a jazz set spilling onto the street, or a meal that sticks with you long after the last bite. It's only fitting, then, that Nerds' 2025 Super Bowl ad leans into the city's signature vibrancy, turning a routine stroll into a full-blown spectacle. At the center of it all is singer-songwriter Shaboozey, whose genre-blending sound provides the perfect backdrop for a commercial built on color, movement, and pure sensory overload.
In the 30-second ad, set to air during the third quarter, Shaboozey is seen strolling through the streets of New Orleans, casually enjoying a pack of Nerds Gummy Clusters — a candy that we've ranked one of the best gummy candies for its signature mix of crunchy and chewy textures. But this isn't just any bite. The second he tastes it, the city comes alive. The music swells, colors burst, and last year's Nerds Gummy character returns, leading a second-line parade through the streets.
Then comes the showstopper: Shaboozey's own reimagining of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World." Infused with his signature country and hip-hop influences, the fresh take on a New Orleans classic amplifies the ad's sense of celebration. It's a fitting soundtrack for a commercial that aims to capture the feeling of something small — like a piece of candy — sparking something much bigger.
Shaboozey and Nerds go bigger, bolder, and gummier for the Super Bowl
Super Bowl commercials go big or get forgotten, and Nerds is making sure its 2025 ad falls firmly in the first category. But the campaign isn't just about the one ad. Before the big game, Nerds dropped a teaser featuring Shaboozey casually strumming his guitar, only for a single bite of Nerds Gummy Clusters to trigger an unexpected melody from a retro jukebox. The moment hints at what's coming: a larger-than-life transformation powered by a simple candy.
For Shaboozey, the collaboration felt like a perfect fit. "NERDS Gummy Clusters candy are just like my music — a chart-topping and truly different, exciting experience that brings people together in the best way," he said in a press release. In the teaser, that energy is already on display — right down to the tiny Nerds character kicking back on his guitar.
And the Super Bowl is just the beginning. Between Nerds Gummy Clusters' viral appeal and Shaboozey's rising star power, this candy isn't just a game-day treat — it's here to stay long after the final whistle. So if you're making that TikTok candy salad, toss in some Nerds Gummy Clusters and sit back for the Super Bowl — along with all the best Super Bowl commercials.