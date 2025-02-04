Shaboozey Celebrates The Magic Of New Orleans In Nerds' 2025 Super Bowl Ad

New Orleans knows how to put on a show — whether it's a second-line parade, a jazz set spilling onto the street, or a meal that sticks with you long after the last bite. It's only fitting, then, that Nerds' 2025 Super Bowl ad leans into the city's signature vibrancy, turning a routine stroll into a full-blown spectacle. At the center of it all is singer-songwriter Shaboozey, whose genre-blending sound provides the perfect backdrop for a commercial built on color, movement, and pure sensory overload.

In the 30-second ad, set to air during the third quarter, Shaboozey is seen strolling through the streets of New Orleans, casually enjoying a pack of Nerds Gummy Clusters — a candy that we've ranked one of the best gummy candies for its signature mix of crunchy and chewy textures. But this isn't just any bite. The second he tastes it, the city comes alive. The music swells, colors burst, and last year's Nerds Gummy character returns, leading a second-line parade through the streets.

Then comes the showstopper: Shaboozey's own reimagining of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World." Infused with his signature country and hip-hop influences, the fresh take on a New Orleans classic amplifies the ad's sense of celebration. It's a fitting soundtrack for a commercial that aims to capture the feeling of something small — like a piece of candy — sparking something much bigger.