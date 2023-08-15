TikTok's Candy Salad Is The Simple Treat To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Even though TikTok is responsible for food trends like tomato and feta pasta, not to mention a lemon juice hack that will change your life, the social network can't take credit for these kinds of candy assortments. But although the idea of adding all of your favorite confections to the same bowl may not be new, TikTok is the place to go for inspiration, especially if you're unfamiliar with the whole candy salad trend.

The most common candy salad contains an even balance of sweet and sour chewy candies, often in bite-size form. One TikToker's video for "road trip candy salad" makes for an epic combination that achieves impressive textural complexity and flavor variance.

Not only do they choose two varieties of Nerds gummy clusters, but also Sour Patch watermelon bites, mini Starburst candies, Haribo gummy bears, and Gushers. Using scissors, they snip Sour Strips and SweeTARTS Ropes into bite-size pieces. While you don't need to use every candy variety mentioned, aim for at least a trio of different tastes to give your resulting mixture some depth.

Aside from also sticking to mini varieties and avoiding more oversized items (no jawbreakers), the sky's the limit when handcrafting your exclusive combination. A "summer cookout" variation of the party-ready dish from one content creator uses seasonally appropriate peach rings. Another TikTok user takes inspiration from Dorilocos, a popular Mexican street food, by mixing the gummy candy with chamoy, a pickled fruit condiment.