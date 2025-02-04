This Award-Winning Colombian Coffee Brand Started As A Bootleg Operation

Before 2003 it was nearly impossible for Colombians to taste their own high-quality coffee. Colombia is home to some of the best coffee on the planet, thanks to its high mountains close to the equator. However, Colombian law only allowed domestic companies to buy, roast, and market coffee beans known as pasilla, which weren't good enough to be exported. Shops and restaurants roasted them dark to hide any defects and added heaps of sugar to make the coffee palatable. Before the law changed, there was one spot making coffee using illegally acquired, high-quality beans from around Colombia: a small gift and flower shop in Bogotá called Amor Perfecto.

In 1992, Amor Perfecto owner Luis Fernando Vélez went to London to attend a flower exhibition. There he got his first taste of quality coffee. When he returned he started acquiring and selling first-rate from his shop. In 1997 he purchased a roaster and went all in on becoming a coffee shop using beans purchased from growers across Colombia who had hit their export limit.