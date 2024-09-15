What It Means To Be A Barista (And Where The Term Comes From)
When you hear the word barista, your mind may automatically go to the friendly, green-aproned person behind the counter at Starbucks who mercifully provides you with a much-needed dose of caffeine on your way to work. If you're a regular, you probably even have a favorite barista who knows how to make your special order from the secret menu. Meanwhile, if you're caffeine-deprived, the root of the word barista is probably the last thing on your mind, but it's an origin story worth learning about.
In Italy (the country and food culture that brought us cappuccino, macchiato, and espresso), a coffee shop is often referred to as a bar. A barista is someone who works behind the bar. When it's literally translated from Italian, barista means bartender, as the Italian suffix -ista denotes a profession. Someone who plays piano is a pianista, a dentist is a dentista, and the person who works behind a bar is, you guessed it, a barista.
Italian baristas are well-respected for their work. They take pride in their position, are meticulous about keeping everything clean, and are neatly dressed. It's all part of Italy's rich and complex coffee culture.
Qualities of a great barista
For most Americans, a bar isn't something they usually associate with coffee unless they're ordering an espresso martini. However, in Italian coffee shops, customers can order an espresso in the morning and a martini at night. That's right: In the evening, you can order alcohol in the same place where you get your morning joe. A barista's job is stressful enough trying to remember all those coffee orders (what the heck is a one and one anyway?). Can you imagine having to mix drinks as well?
No matter where you go, the best baristas are up to the job. They are meticulous, customer-focused, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. They not only know their customers but learn everything they can about the art of brewing the perfect cup. Bonus points for latte art.
In the United States, most baristas are trained in-house. But, for those who are looking to take their careers to a new level, there are a variety of training courses available, including those offered by the Barista Guild of America to help you become an expert in espresso.