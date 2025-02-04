The Reason Subway's Eggs Have So Many Extra Ingredients

There's nothing like starting your day at Subway with a good breakfast of flatbread, cheese, and eggs with unmodified cornstarch, liquid butter alternative, xanthan gum, cellulose gum, and citric acid. (No wonder the internet is horrified at this fast food breakfast.) Why doesn't Subway use the more traditional butter and eggs for its omelet? These extra ingredients are there to make the pre-made omelets last longer and have more body.

A lot of these ingredients may sound horrifying or unnervingly unfamiliar. However, while they aren't actual eggs, most of them haven't been found to be unhealthy. What's liquid butter alternative, you may ask? It's a fun mix of liquid and hydrogenated soybean oil, soy lecithin, natural flavor, salt, and tocopherols (vitamin E)! Hydrogenated vegetable oils could have negative effects on blood sugar control or increase inflammation, among other issues. However, tocopherols can actually be an antioxidant. Xanthan gum has been found to be safe for the majority of people, while there is some evidence that cellulose gum could pose a risk to gut health if over-consumed.

All of these ingredients might sound unappetizing, but if you can get past them Subway still has an option that ranks pretty high on our list of fast food breakfast sandwiches!