The Reason Subway's Eggs Have So Many Extra Ingredients
There's nothing like starting your day at Subway with a good breakfast of flatbread, cheese, and eggs with unmodified cornstarch, liquid butter alternative, xanthan gum, cellulose gum, and citric acid. (No wonder the internet is horrified at this fast food breakfast.) Why doesn't Subway use the more traditional butter and eggs for its omelet? These extra ingredients are there to make the pre-made omelets last longer and have more body.
A lot of these ingredients may sound horrifying or unnervingly unfamiliar. However, while they aren't actual eggs, most of them haven't been found to be unhealthy. What's liquid butter alternative, you may ask? It's a fun mix of liquid and hydrogenated soybean oil, soy lecithin, natural flavor, salt, and tocopherols (vitamin E)! Hydrogenated vegetable oils could have negative effects on blood sugar control or increase inflammation, among other issues. However, tocopherols can actually be an antioxidant. Xanthan gum has been found to be safe for the majority of people, while there is some evidence that cellulose gum could pose a risk to gut health if over-consumed.
All of these ingredients might sound unappetizing, but if you can get past them Subway still has an option that ranks pretty high on our list of fast food breakfast sandwiches!
What each ingredient does
Each ingredient beyond the eggs has a specific use. Many restaurants and makers of packaged foods use chemicals to keep your food fresher for longer. Tocopherols prevent the food from going rancid due to oxidation. Soy lecithin helps keep fats from oxidizing and stops the separation of fats and oils. Meanwhile, citric acid delays the growth of mold, fungi, bacteria, and yeast.
Then there are the additives that help create a consistent texture and stability. Cellulose gum makes food thicker and creamier while being fat-free. Xanthan gum both keeps the oils from separating and thickens the omelet. As for the hydrogenated soybean oil, that has a few upsides. One of the big ones is that it is cheaper. It's also a preservative, as hydrogenated oil takes longer to go bad than non-hydrogenated oil. Plus, it's a taste and texture enhancer.
These are a lot of ingredients with a lot of different uses. In the end, it's up to you to decide whether or not their uses outweigh their potential risks. Enjoy your breakfast!