Review: The Subway OREO Footlong Cookie Is The Perfect Storm Of Weird And Overpriced

Subway is an American institution. I still can't walk into one of their shops without immediately closing my eyes and inhaling that weird but unmistakable Subway bread smell. It's so good. With my teen years now decades behind me, I still love a six-inch cheese sandwich with gobs of mayo and mustard, iceberg lettuce, tasteless tomatoes, and cucumbers. So when I got the opportunity to try the Subway OREO Footlong Cookie, I jumped at the chance.

If you haven't yet heard of this 12-inch OREO option, then you're not as big a fan as my kids. An entire foot of chocolatey, OREO-y goodness? Their take: Yes, please. My take: Also yes, please. America's take appears to be similar, since Subway keeps cranking out footlong desserts ever since the launch of their first footlong cookie in December 2023. At that time, it was released to a limited audience, then more widely sold in January 2024, along with the footlong churro and pretzel. Americans have eaten more than 13 million footlong cookies since then, so it's safe to say we like them.

And indeed, the traditional footlong cookie with chocolate chips did get a fair rating in our household, so we had no reason to believe we wouldn't feel the same way about the OREO version. So the fam and I embarked on a post-breakfast Subway run to put our assumptions to the test.