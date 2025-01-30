Review: The Subway OREO Footlong Cookie Is The Perfect Storm Of Weird And Overpriced
Subway is an American institution. I still can't walk into one of their shops without immediately closing my eyes and inhaling that weird but unmistakable Subway bread smell. It's so good. With my teen years now decades behind me, I still love a six-inch cheese sandwich with gobs of mayo and mustard, iceberg lettuce, tasteless tomatoes, and cucumbers. So when I got the opportunity to try the Subway OREO Footlong Cookie, I jumped at the chance.
If you haven't yet heard of this 12-inch OREO option, then you're not as big a fan as my kids. An entire foot of chocolatey, OREO-y goodness? Their take: Yes, please. My take: Also yes, please. America's take appears to be similar, since Subway keeps cranking out footlong desserts ever since the launch of their first footlong cookie in December 2023. At that time, it was released to a limited audience, then more widely sold in January 2024, along with the footlong churro and pretzel. Americans have eaten more than 13 million footlong cookies since then, so it's safe to say we like them.
And indeed, the traditional footlong cookie with chocolate chips did get a fair rating in our household, so we had no reason to believe we wouldn't feel the same way about the OREO version. So the fam and I embarked on a post-breakfast Subway run to put our assumptions to the test.
What does the Subway OREO Footlong Cookie taste like?
There are many things you might not know about Subway — for instance, that it was founded in 1965 or that it was originally called Pete's Super Submarines. You also may not know that it offers delivery, or that its international menu items are different from those offered in America. But one thing I'm betting you definitely didn't know about Subway is that it has the power to ruin OREOs.
Granted, this footlong isn't a war crime, it just doesn't take much like OREO cookies. Subway calls it an "ooey, gooey indulgence," but it tastes more like the brownies your sixth grader made their first time baking. Though it has all the right components for a delicious treat (fudgey base, frosting, OREO pieces on top), they don't come together right. The chocolate base kind of tastes like its namesake, but since it's so soft and warm, it doesn't have the characteristic snap of regular OREO cookies that I love. It's not even similar to heating OREOs up in the microwave.
Then there's the filling. Now, heaven knows the average consumer can't tell you what's in OREO filling, including yours truly. And there's no way of telling since the recipe is secret. But what I do know is that it's not supposed to taste like marshmallows, yet Subway's filling does. It's stretchy rather than gooey, and there's not enough of it (only a stripe on top). This cookie is more like a brownie onto which someone piped a bit of melted Peeps.
How to buy the Subway OREO Footlong Cookie and how much it costs
So perhaps, you're hoping that this treat is affordable. At least then you can grab a sweet treat to complement your footlong. While signs across the country proudly proclaim your ability to buy the Subway OREO Footlong Cookie for only $5, that doesn't appear to be the case. It should be noted, of course, that there is a little disclaimer next to the $5 price tag, and if you read it, you will see that this price does not include tax.
Yet even then, the price is puzzling. Oregon, the state in which I live, does not have a sales tax, so it came as quite a surprise when we got our receipt and saw that we were charged $5.89. When I asked the teenager behind the counter about it, he shrugged. "That's just what it says in the computer," he said. When pressed, he elaborated that the footlong cookies always cost that much. Thus, I can't speak to whether the $5 is honored anywhere, in a state with sales tax or not. That's not the deal I hoped for.
As for where to get it, you have several options. You can walk into the shop and order it, as we did. They'll heat it up for you and serve it. You can also order it online or through the app for pickup or delivery.
Nutritional information for the Subway OREO Footlong Cookie
In an effort to keep things fresh, Subway continually innovates, coming up with new ways to charge us money for things that are 12 inches long. In the case of this cookie, we must assume that "fresh" means "new," because it certainly doesn't fall under the standards set by their motto: "Subway, eat fresh." This OREO cookie is not fresh, for one thing. We saw the guy bring it from the back in a weird silver tray while pulling some kind of wrap off it. (Then again, who thought it would actually be fresh? No one. That's not what we're here for.)
For another, this is far from a health food. It contains 1,210 calories in total. While that's less than Subway's Chocolate Chip or Double Chocolate Peppermint Sidekicks (each of which contains 1,330 calories), it's still not great for the waistline.
Considering its cost and unimpressive presentation, spend a few extra calories and go for the original footlong cookie, or opt for a small one from their front counter instead of the OREO footlong treat. If you're going to get it, know that there's plenty of cookie to go around. We split the treat between four people and it was still more than we needed. But maybe that's because it wasn't good.
Final thoughts: Save your money and buy a brownie
Subway is no stranger to the novelty dessert. Remember when you could get mint chocolate chip cookies? Or how about the holiday footlong cookie, which was only available for two months last year? Their goal is to keep us tasting, and thus far they've been pretty good at making it happen. However, the Subway Footlong OREO was just kind of a miss.
I realize that telling Americans to avoid anything OREO-flavored is a bold claim. We love our OREO cookies. But seriously, this one isn't worth it. Will this cookie kill you? No. Are we suffering from debilitating regret for eating it? Also no. Would it make a good treat to round out a family weeknight dinner? Yeah, sure. But honestly, I think you can do better. Subway still has footlong chocolate chip cookies and churros, both of which I'd choose over this (despite never even having tried the churro, so make of that what you will).
It should be noted that the child who was along for the mission thought the Subway OREO Footlong Cookie was decent, though, so this might be a more realistic target demographic. But adults? They should find themselves a grocery store brownie instead, because it's bound to be cheaper, will probably be tastier, and will almost certainly contain a more realistic calorie count.