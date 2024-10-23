Subway Is Already Giving Its Fan-Favorite Footlong Cookies A Holiday Makeover

It's not yet Halloween, but that won't stop the winter holiday festivities from rolling in — at Subway, jingle bells are ringing and a jolly spirit is in the air as it prepares to release the first-ever seasonal rendition of its new Footlong Cookie on November 1. The minty cookie nearly has a foot-long name to go with it, dubbed the "Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie." It features 12 inches of double chocolate cookie dough filled with milk chocolate and white chocolate chips swirled with peppermint extract and decorated with candy cane bits.

"Since their debut earlier this year, millions of Footlong Cookies have delighted our fans," Paul Fabre, the Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway said in a press release. "Now we can't wait for them to experience how we've reimagined another classic cookie flavor into even more footlong indulgence." The best part? Just like the original, and just like all the best Christmas cookies of your childhood, the holiday footlong will be served warm.