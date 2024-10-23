Subway Is Already Giving Its Fan-Favorite Footlong Cookies A Holiday Makeover
It's not yet Halloween, but that won't stop the winter holiday festivities from rolling in — at Subway, jingle bells are ringing and a jolly spirit is in the air as it prepares to release the first-ever seasonal rendition of its new Footlong Cookie on November 1. The minty cookie nearly has a foot-long name to go with it, dubbed the "Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie." It features 12 inches of double chocolate cookie dough filled with milk chocolate and white chocolate chips swirled with peppermint extract and decorated with candy cane bits.
"Since their debut earlier this year, millions of Footlong Cookies have delighted our fans," Paul Fabre, the Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway said in a press release. "Now we can't wait for them to experience how we've reimagined another classic cookie flavor into even more footlong indulgence." The best part? Just like the original, and just like all the best Christmas cookies of your childhood, the holiday footlong will be served warm.
How to snag Subway's holiday cookie
Winter might feel far away, but pages are flying off the calendar — so if you want to try Subway's new offering, make sure to put it in your calendar now before you blink and it's December 25. Luckily, you do have a couple of months of leeway: The cookie will be available for order in stores or through the Subway App from November 1 to December 31. It even comes in holiday packaging — and as we've all likely experienced, Christmas cookies make great gifts.
"The holiday season is synonymous with cookies, making it the perfect time to introduce this new warm, flavor-packed footlong cookie to our snack menu," Fabre continued in the press release.
The cookie is included in Subway's 'Sidekicks' $5 and under snack menu, but the press release noted that cookie prices will be higher in Alaska, Hawaii, and California.