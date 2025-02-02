The Misconception About Onions In Italian Cuisine, According To The Pasta Queen

Nadia Caterina Munno has taken the pasta-loving world by storm. If you don't know her, you should. She is TikTok's Pasta Queen and her flair for all things Italian gives her real cred when it comes to cooking. Prime Video has even given Munno her own show, and she is taking the opportunity to educate and share her five generations of knowledge while clearing up some misconceptions about how Italians use and cook with various ingredients, including onions.

While you may think of long-developed flavors in Italian cooking, onions are an exception. In episode 7 of her "The Pasta Queen" series where she makes up her Nonna-approved eggplant Parmigiana and its classic tomato-based sauce, Munno revealed that in Italian cooking, "We do not burn or brown the onions." She further explained, "No, when it's golden brown, it's gone! That's not how Nonna taught us."

So how do you cook onions when making an Italian dish? Different types of onions can be used differently. The Pasta Queen uses a white onion for her sauce and says you want the finely diced pieces to become soft and translucent which only takes three to four minutes. This allows this root vegetable to become aromatic without overdeveloping its flavor to the point it is caramelized. It also ensures the texture doesn't become too soft or worse, mushy. What's wrong with caramelized onions? Absolutely nothing, but they have a time and a place — and it generally isn't in Italian cooking.