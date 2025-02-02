What Does It Mean To Blacken Fish (And How Is It Different From Charring)?

A tender fish fillet with a dark, crusty exterior could either be charred or blackened. Both methods of preparation use high heat and yield delicious results. However, the similarities start to dwindle once we look at where that dark coloring comes from. Charred food is intentionally burnt for a slightly bitter, smoky flavor. It caramelizes the food's outer surface while lightly cooking the inside. Common in cuisines all over the world, anything from meat and fish to vegetables can be charred to infuse smokey notes.

Blackening is a distinct method that is not as common, perhaps partly because it isn't as versatile as charring. You wouldn't grind up or mince a piece of food that's been blackened as you could something that's charred (as in the case of vegetables and chilies in a charred salsa verde). Instead, a blackened piece of meat is generally served whole or in large chunks so that its contrasting crusty exterior and tender interior textures can be enjoyed.

To blacken fish (or any piece of meat, for that matter), dredge it through a spice mix and cook on high heat, usually on a skillet. The spice coating cooks and darkens, giving the fish a "blackened" exterior. Unlikely charred foods, the dark bits on a blackened dish burst with the cooked spice mix's sweet, spicy, smoky flavors. Think of it like a rub that you can use to infuse fish with bold and punchy flavor.