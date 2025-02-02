What Does It Mean To Blacken Fish (And How Is It Different From Charring)?
A tender fish fillet with a dark, crusty exterior could either be charred or blackened. Both methods of preparation use high heat and yield delicious results. However, the similarities start to dwindle once we look at where that dark coloring comes from. Charred food is intentionally burnt for a slightly bitter, smoky flavor. It caramelizes the food's outer surface while lightly cooking the inside. Common in cuisines all over the world, anything from meat and fish to vegetables can be charred to infuse smokey notes.
Blackening is a distinct method that is not as common, perhaps partly because it isn't as versatile as charring. You wouldn't grind up or mince a piece of food that's been blackened as you could something that's charred (as in the case of vegetables and chilies in a charred salsa verde). Instead, a blackened piece of meat is generally served whole or in large chunks so that its contrasting crusty exterior and tender interior textures can be enjoyed.
To blacken fish (or any piece of meat, for that matter), dredge it through a spice mix and cook on high heat, usually on a skillet. The spice coating cooks and darkens, giving the fish a "blackened" exterior. Unlikely charred foods, the dark bits on a blackened dish burst with the cooked spice mix's sweet, spicy, smoky flavors. Think of it like a rub that you can use to infuse fish with bold and punchy flavor.
Blackened fish is coated in a spice mix that darkens when cooked
Like so many delectable eats, blackened fish has Southern origins and was popularized in New Orleans. The original blackened fish recipe consists of redfish coated in butter and then dredged through a spice mixture before being cooked on a dry cast iron skillet. Because of its Southern roots, blackened fish was originally made using Cajun and Creole herbs and spices (like thyme, oregano, cayenne, onion, and garlic), which are popular in the region. However, since blackening is more of a cooking method than a recipe, it is open to modification, and spice mixes can vary depending on the meat choice and how it will be served.
If you're experimenting with making your own blackening spice mix, remember to include sugar to balance the spice and speed up the caramelization process. It's also important to first season the fish with salt (and optionally pepper) before it gets coated in the spice mix. Cooked in the butter that the fish is first slathered in, the spice mix takes on a deep, rich flavor. The transformation is so significant that the best wine to pair with blackened salmon differs from the traditional white wine and fish combination. Blackened fish can be used in a variety of ways, from blackened fish tacos rolled in crisp lettuce leaves to Copper Vine's more traditional blackened redfish, which tastes equally good in a sandwich as it does over a bed of rice.