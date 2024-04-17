The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Blackened Salmon

While we highly recommend it, Zinfandel isn't the only red wine you can pair with blackened salmon — so if you want to want more than one option for a good wine pairing, it's important to keep in mind how heavily spiced your blackened salmon actually is. In general, the rule is that the more spice-forward the salmon, the heavier red you want to go with. Either Zinfandel or pinot noir are great for mild-to-medium spice, while a merlot is a solid choice if your salmon runs heavy on the heat. (There is, however, one wine you generally want to avoid even if the dish runs super spice-heavy: cabernet sauvignon. Cabernets tend to be so strong and so earthy that not many proteins can stand up to them, which is why steak and cabernet is such a classic pairing.)

Ultimately, you should feel free to drink whatever wine you want with whatever meal you want — there are no rules here, and the wine police aren't going to arrest you for enjoying a Moscato with your blackened salmon. Even so, you're likely to get more out of the experience with certain choices. Give them a try for yourself and see what you prefer.