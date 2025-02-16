6 Recalls That Will Always Haunt Oscar Mayer

"Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener... everyone would be in love with me!" With earworm jingles like this one along with iconic imagery and marketing, Oscar Mayer has cemented itself as a leading pre-packaged meat brand. There's no mistaking the yellow band wrapped around packages of the company's hot dogs, and you've surely seen its other meat products like sliced ham or turkey throughout grocery stores nationwide. But there are some things you may not know about Oscar Mayer, from what's really inside of its meat products to how the brand has had its fair share of recalls that continue to haunt its legacy.

Some infamous Oscar Mayer recalls have come about due to nationwide outbreaks that had widespread effects across many food brands. But for other recalls, the company was directly responsible for the mishap. From blatant mistakes like mislabeling of products to unsanitary food preparation conditions, some of these recalls could've been avoided. Furthermore, the recalls span across a wide range of Oscar Mayer's popular products, from its classic wieners to sliced turkey bacon to pre-cooked chicken breast. Read on to see why customers surely won't forget these Oscar Mayer recalls.