Review: Post Malone's Oreo Cookies Are A Melodic Chorus Of Salty And Sweet
In a world where celebrity food and drink collaborations are about as common as your morning cup of coffee, Oreo, the iconic creme-filled sandwich cookie, has put a real twist on its latest team up. And we really do mean a twist — the first of its kind, in fact. Oreo has teamed up with Grammy award-nominated Post Malone, or Posty for those in the know, for an oh-so-sweet limited edition cookie that "celebrates the 'twists' in all of us," according to a press release from the brand. Music taste and cookie taste — not so different, right?
For the first time, Oreo has swapped out its signature creme filling for one that's swirled and features two different flavors. Salted caramel and shortbread creme are sandwiched between an Oreo chocolate cookie and a signature golden cookie.
"Can't believe they let me make my own Oreo cookie," said Post Malone in a press release. "So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist...it's the first time Oreo has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me."
Additionally, each cookie will feature one of nine unique embossments inspired and hand-picked by Post Malone. No matter the pack you buy, you'll get a mix of artistically-designed cookies and a handwritten signed note on the back of the pack from Posty himself.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
What does the Limited Edition Post Malone Oreo taste like?
Similar to Post Malone, don't judge this book by its cover. Or in this case, don't judge the cookie by its flashy packging and swirled filling. Right away, the aroma of salted caramel hit my senses like a heavy bass line. The cookies themselves are standard — they serve their purpose as the vehicles for the creme filling, offering that crisp texture and familiar chocolate and vanilla flavor.
Before trying the whole cookie, I took a bite of the creme on its own, and I was able to taste each flavor distinctly. The salted caramel creme is the dominant, almost too-sweet flavor, but the shortbread creme is more muted, with a more vanilla-focused sweetness. Swirled together, they are a melodic balance. As a complete bite, this is a damn fine cookie sandwich. Finally, and unsurprisingly, it's perfectly complimented by a glass of cold milk. Dunk, dunk, baby.
My only gripe is the amount of creme filling. As a specialty cookie, the amount of filling should be special too. Come on Posty, where's the double stuf?
Post Malone Oreos nutritional information
One serving of Posty's Oreos is two cookies, and each serving has 140 calories, 2.5 grams of saturated fat, 20 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of sugar, and 12 grams of added sugar. Additionally, the full Posty package is smaller than the standard pack of Oreos — Posty's twisted Oreo pack has a total of 10 servings, while a standard pack, with three cookies per serving, has a total of 15 servings.
How to buy Post Malone Oreos and how much they cost
In the true "all good things must come to an end" fashion, Posty Oreos are only available for a limited time. The cookies officially went on pre-sale on January 27, and devoted fans snapped them up fairly quickly. For the rest of the Oreo-eating community, the cookies will begin to roll out at retailers nationwide starting on February 3 and will only be available while supplies last. If you're an Oreo enthusiast, a fan of Post Malone, or somewhere in between, you'll only have a short window of time to get your hands on this special edition cookie. A 2-pack is available for $10.58 on the Oreo website, but prices for single packs may vary in-store based on location.
In addition to the cookie itself, Post Malone and Oreo are inviting fans to get in on the fun of flavor creation by coming up with their own Oreo cookie flavors. Starting in early February and running through March 31, the Taste Twist Digital Experience: Unlock Your Own Taste Twist Cookie will give fans the opportunity to see their taste in cookies through sound. Simply input your musical vibe and let the algorithm reveal your Oreo cookie flavor combo, which can then be shared with the Oreo community for the chance to win prizes.
Is the Post Malone Oreo worth trying?
There's nothing quite as disappointing as a limited-edition food — like the effervescent Coca Cola Oreos, funnily enough — that you really, really love. In the case of the Post Malone Oreo, I have to say I'm already disappointed that it's a limited-edition run. This cookie isn't being sold at a ridiculous markup, or being made only available online or in specialty stores. It's available to the masses, just like all good snacks should be, and as such, I believe these cookies are entirely worth trying. If you're a regular buyer of original Oreo cookies, perhaps for the next month you seek out the Posty cookies instead. And since they are only available for a limited time, buy more than one pack. That makes you one smart cookie.
While swirling two different flavors into one creme filling may not seem that remarkable, it's a pretty impressive feat for a cookie that's been in production for over 100 years. I hope this is a sign that, just like with the Coca Cola mashup, Oreo is going to continue to get more creative with its flavors and collaborations. Keep twisting things up, and we, cookie-eating masses, will be forever grateful. And hungry.