Review: Post Malone's Oreo Cookies Are A Melodic Chorus Of Salty And Sweet

In a world where celebrity food and drink collaborations are about as common as your morning cup of coffee, Oreo, the iconic creme-filled sandwich cookie, has put a real twist on its latest team up. And we really do mean a twist — the first of its kind, in fact. Oreo has teamed up with Grammy award-nominated Post Malone, or Posty for those in the know, for an oh-so-sweet limited edition cookie that "celebrates the 'twists' in all of us," according to a press release from the brand. Music taste and cookie taste — not so different, right?

For the first time, Oreo has swapped out its signature creme filling for one that's swirled and features two different flavors. Salted caramel and shortbread creme are sandwiched between an Oreo chocolate cookie and a signature golden cookie.

"Can't believe they let me make my own Oreo cookie," said Post Malone in a press release. "So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist...it's the first time Oreo has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me."

Additionally, each cookie will feature one of nine unique embossments inspired and hand-picked by Post Malone. No matter the pack you buy, you'll get a mix of artistically-designed cookies and a handwritten signed note on the back of the pack from Posty himself.

