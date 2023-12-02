What To Do With That Leftover Oil From Your Canned Fish

When you open up a can or jar of oil-packed fish, such as tuna or anchovies, the first thing you do is drain the oil into the sink, right? Wrong. Save that oil! You can reuse it as a flavor booster in many recipes, including tuna pasta salad, French salade niçoise, or any other dish could use a kick of savory, fishy flavor.

Foods preserved in oil naturally infuse the oil with their own flavors. If you fill a jar with garlic cloves and cover them in oil, you'd eventually end up with garlic oil. The same goes for fish. The oil in a can of tuna, salmon, or sardines will taste like tuna, salmon, or sardines, respectively. Strain the oil from these canned fish into a separate jar for storage in the fridge, or use it right away. Just don't pour it down the drain -– not when you could be making even better food instead. You'll cut down on food waste and get more use out of each tin of fish for your dollar, to boot.