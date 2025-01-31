The Sad Reality Of Five Guys' Breakfast
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, known for its burgers, hot dogs, shakes, and fries, actually does a pretty amazing fast food breakfast. The chain's breakfasts are simple, yet tasty, and instead of burgers, it uses eggs. Not frozen egg pucks, but real eggs. From an actual shell, not a carton! Yet Five Guys has also broken a lot of hearts with its breakfast — here in the U.S., we can't get it at most stores.
The most crushing thing is that people seem to really like Five Guys' breakfast. One Redditor posted a picture of the characteristically messy, greasy, cheesy sandwich and said it gets a "2/10 for presentation, 10/10 for taste." Customers who've tried it have said that you could get all of the fixings for a breakfast sandwich as you could for a normal Five Guys burger.
A review from 2012 from HuffPost said that the Five Guys' soft bun made the sandwich "a gooey, delicious floppy rather than a sad, gray floppy," while the bacon "contributed a much-needed salty crunch" and the onions "were slightly sweet and not overpowering." So how do we get this egg sandwich?
Where to get a Five Guys breakfast
If you want to try this chain's breakfast to see if Five Guys applies the same standards that make its regular menu so delicious, where do you go? Some eaters in the U.K. have found breakfast sandwiches offered by some stores, but breakfast is not offered at every U.K. location. In the U.S., you can get a Five Guys breakfast sandwich at only a few locations — including some airports. The Five Guys at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, serves breakfast sandwiches and coffee, as does the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. The next time you're in an airport in the morning, check the local Five Guys — it might offer breakfast, too.
Outside of an airport, if you happen to live in Boston, the Five Guy's Summer Street location serves breakfast until 11 a.m. There is no news about whether or not the company plans to expand this to the rest of the U.S., but we hope it will! We've dreamed about its breakfast sandwich as a food mashup in the past, so hopefully Five Guys will make our dream a possibility someday soon.