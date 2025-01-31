The Sad Reality Of Five Guys' Breakfast

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, known for its burgers, hot dogs, shakes, and fries, actually does a pretty amazing fast food breakfast. The chain's breakfasts are simple, yet tasty, and instead of burgers, it uses eggs. Not frozen egg pucks, but real eggs. From an actual shell, not a carton! Yet Five Guys has also broken a lot of hearts with its breakfast — here in the U.S., we can't get it at most stores.

The most crushing thing is that people seem to really like Five Guys' breakfast. One Redditor posted a picture of the characteristically messy, greasy, cheesy sandwich and said it gets a "2/10 for presentation, 10/10 for taste." Customers who've tried it have said that you could get all of the fixings for a breakfast sandwich as you could for a normal Five Guys burger.

A review from 2012 from HuffPost said that the Five Guys' soft bun made the sandwich "a gooey, delicious floppy rather than a sad, gray floppy," while the bacon "contributed a much-needed salty crunch" and the onions "were slightly sweet and not overpowering." So how do we get this egg sandwich?