We Tried 8 Brekki Ready-To-Eat Oats Flavors And This One Was The Best

On a busy morning, it can often be too time-consuming to put together a hot breakfast like pancakes or bacon and eggs. That's where grab-and-go meals can come in handy. One such meal that's perfect for weekday mornings is ready-to-eat oats straight from the fridge, and Brekki is a brand that offers these in a variety of flavors.

To find out which flavor is the best choice, Daily Meal taste-tested eight Brekki ready-to-eat oats flavors. We tasted them cold from the fridge and ranked them in terms of taste, texture, aroma, and delivery of the promised flavor. Out of all the options, there was one clear winner: Brekki Apples & Cinnamon. Not only did this option smell like fresh apples and cinnamon, but the texture was smooth and pleasant. This could be because the oats contain real apples, which are soaked in cinnamon for added flavor. The oats weren't overly sweet, either, allowing for nutty and earthy flavor profiles to shine through.