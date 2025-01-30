We Tried 8 Brekki Ready-To-Eat Oats Flavors And This One Was The Best
On a busy morning, it can often be too time-consuming to put together a hot breakfast like pancakes or bacon and eggs. That's where grab-and-go meals can come in handy. One such meal that's perfect for weekday mornings is ready-to-eat oats straight from the fridge, and Brekki is a brand that offers these in a variety of flavors.
To find out which flavor is the best choice, Daily Meal taste-tested eight Brekki ready-to-eat oats flavors. We tasted them cold from the fridge and ranked them in terms of taste, texture, aroma, and delivery of the promised flavor. Out of all the options, there was one clear winner: Brekki Apples & Cinnamon. Not only did this option smell like fresh apples and cinnamon, but the texture was smooth and pleasant. This could be because the oats contain real apples, which are soaked in cinnamon for added flavor. The oats weren't overly sweet, either, allowing for nutty and earthy flavor profiles to shine through.
Are Brekki Apples & Cinnamon oats nutritious?
We found the texture of Brekki Apples & Cinnamon ready-to-eat oats part of what made this flavor stand out — it didn't have an unpleasant gummy or gooey feel. Some Amazon reviewers agree, reporting that they "love the texture and taste," and raving about the "terrific texture thanks to the almonds."
The ready-to-eat oats also contain chia and flax seeds, both of which are known for nutritional benefits like high fiber content and omega-3 fatty acids. One serving of the ready-to-eat oats also contains 6 grams of protein.
While Brekki Apples & Cinnamon oats do not taste overpoweringly sweet, the 150-gram serving contains 12 grams of sugar, including 10 grams of added sugar. This adds up to 20% of the recommended daily value of added sugar for an adult. If you're after something lower in added sugar, try making homemade apple cinnamon overnight oats or chia spice overnight oats so you can adjust the sugar content. Still, when it comes to grab-and-go breakfasts, Brekki Apples & Cinnamon ready-to-eat oats are definitely a good choice to have on hand for a quick, tasty option with some nutritional benefits.