General Mills Is Rolling Out A Cursed Snack Mashup For The 2025 Super Bowl

If you're someone who likes unusual food combinations, then you need to know about the snack mashup that General Mills is rolling out for the 2025 Super Bowl. In a press release sent to Daily Meal, General Mills announced a new, limited-time cereal flavor: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pizza. If you're thinking that the idea of pizza-flavored cinnamon cereal is shocking, that's because it is. But hey, maybe cinnamon and pizza are like the 20 unexpected food combinations we think are actually delicious – like burgers with peanut butter.

According to the press release, the cereal will feature the Cinnadust from Cinnamon Toast Crunch, paired with the savory pizza taste from Totino's Pizza Rolls. To bring the whole concept together, the pizza-flavored cereal packaging will look similar to a pizza delivery box.

General Mills is hardly the only food company to make a bold move in time for the Super Bowl — this news follows the announcement from Coors Light that it will be temporarily changing its name to "Mondays" after the Super Bowl.