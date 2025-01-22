General Mills Is Rolling Out A Cursed Snack Mashup For The 2025 Super Bowl
If you're someone who likes unusual food combinations, then you need to know about the snack mashup that General Mills is rolling out for the 2025 Super Bowl. In a press release sent to Daily Meal, General Mills announced a new, limited-time cereal flavor: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pizza. If you're thinking that the idea of pizza-flavored cinnamon cereal is shocking, that's because it is. But hey, maybe cinnamon and pizza are like the 20 unexpected food combinations we think are actually delicious – like burgers with peanut butter.
According to the press release, the cereal will feature the Cinnadust from Cinnamon Toast Crunch, paired with the savory pizza taste from Totino's Pizza Rolls. To bring the whole concept together, the pizza-flavored cereal packaging will look similar to a pizza delivery box.
General Mills is hardly the only food company to make a bold move in time for the Super Bowl — this news follows the announcement from Coors Light that it will be temporarily changing its name to "Mondays" after the Super Bowl.
How to get the pizza-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch
If the idea of pizza-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch sounds like something you'd like to try, then you'll be delighted to find out that you may be able to get a box for free. Starting Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. EST, you can grab a box on shop.cinnamontoastcrunch.com. The only caveat is that it's a first-come, first-serve basis, so if you don't grab one in time, then you'll miss out on your chance to try the zany cereal flavor.
For anyone who isn't able to get their hands on a limited-edition box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pizza, perhaps you can try crushing up Cinnamon Toast Crunch onto a pizza slice to mimic the experience of eating the pizza-flavored cereal. Who knows — it could be delicious — or it could be up there with the 11 other pizzas we named the most ridiculous of all time.