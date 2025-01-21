A Nationwide Costco Strike Could Be Coming. Here's What We Know

Costco fans may be in for a rough surprise soon! Costco's unionized Teamsters announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, January 19, that they voted in favor of launching a strike against the company. The strike would be nationwide in the U.S., and it's not the first time the Teamsters have made such plans. Shortly after the October 2024 dock workers strike, the union began organizing its own December strike. While that didn't actually go through, things look a lot more solid this time around.

The strike would only apply to team members who are currently part of the union at Costco, which represents over 18,000 workers out of the 219,000 workers currently employed by the company in the U.S. While that might sound small, don't be fooled — the action would affect 56 different stores around the country and involve a whopping 8% of employees (per The Guardian).

The strike would not take place until January 31, 2025, when the current contract between the union and Costco expires. However, even with the vote still up in the air until then, if things don't change soon, it's likely to move forward given that 85% of the union's members were in favor of the action.