This Easy Ingredient Swap Will Change How You Make Huevos Rancheros
Huevos rancheros is a classic Mexican breakfast dish. It features tortillas topped with over-easy fried eggs, ranchero sauce or salsa, and optional toppings such as refried beans, cheese, or avocado. While this is the traditional form, there is also some room for variation. One interesting swap is to substitute tortillas with tortilla chips.
Using chips will save you the step of frying the tortillas, even if it's a quick and simple step — unless you want to make your own tortilla chips (which could be done in advance to save you time). Beyond making the process just a little simpler, the chips will make the dish extra crunchy, making for a nice contrast to the softness of the eggs. And if you're someone who thinks that just about any dish is better with a crunch, this is the swap for you. The use of chips also makes for a unique spin — if you've had this dish plenty of times in your life, then you may just want a fresh take on it.
To make the swap, you can start with our recipe for huevos rancheros, which uses tortillas but allows for the switch-up. Warm up the tortilla chips in the oven — at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for just about five minutes — while you're frying up the eggs and preparing the salsa. Once everything is ready to go, assemble as you normally would, then dig in and enjoy this crunchier version of huevos rancheros.
Other ways to switch up huevos rancheros
There are plenty of ways to switch up huevos rancheros along with using chips instead of traditional tortillas. For one, the eggs can be made to your liking. Traditionally, the eggs are meant to be runny, but not everyone likes a runny egg. Feel free to cook your eggs over medium or even over hard if that's your preference. If you do opt for a less runny egg, add a little extra sauce to give the dish enough moisture.
Speaking of sauce, you don't have to stick to salsa or ranchero sauce. In our recipe for slow-cooker huevos rancheros, we use enchilada sauce. The two are similar, but there are some key differences between ranchero and enchilada sauce, so you may find that one works better for your batch of huevos rancheros.
Other delicious add-ins include jalapeños to make the dish a bit spicy or grilled veggies for an extra savory element. If you're looking to experiment with protein, perhaps try huevos rancheros with chorizo.