This Easy Ingredient Swap Will Change How You Make Huevos Rancheros

Huevos rancheros is a classic Mexican breakfast dish. It features tortillas topped with over-easy fried eggs, ranchero sauce or salsa, and optional toppings such as refried beans, cheese, or avocado. While this is the traditional form, there is also some room for variation. One interesting swap is to substitute tortillas with tortilla chips.

Using chips will save you the step of frying the tortillas, even if it's a quick and simple step — unless you want to make your own tortilla chips (which could be done in advance to save you time). Beyond making the process just a little simpler, the chips will make the dish extra crunchy, making for a nice contrast to the softness of the eggs. And if you're someone who thinks that just about any dish is better with a crunch, this is the swap for you. The use of chips also makes for a unique spin — if you've had this dish plenty of times in your life, then you may just want a fresh take on it.

To make the swap, you can start with our recipe for huevos rancheros, which uses tortillas but allows for the switch-up. Warm up the tortilla chips in the oven — at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for just about five minutes — while you're frying up the eggs and preparing the salsa. Once everything is ready to go, assemble as you normally would, then dig in and enjoy this crunchier version of huevos rancheros.