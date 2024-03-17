The Biggest Differences Between Ranchero And Enchilada Sauce

Ranchero sauce and enchilada sauce provide the flavor to two popular dishes, huevos rancheros and enchiladas. They have some similarities and share a few ingredients, including the use of chiles. Take a quick glance at them and it's plain to see that they look nearly identical. It's easy to understand how people might get them confused. They are both sauces that are simmered and cooked down to develop their flavors, but some important differences become evident when looking at their components.

Ranchero sauce usually features tomatoes — often using the canned variety — as the main ingredient. A traditional enchilada sauce, on the other hand, uses way less tomato, and it's usually in the form of tomato paste or sauce. The heat level between the two varies greatly, and how chiles are incorporated into these sauces differs as well. Ranchero sauce may use either fresh or dried chiles while enchilada sauce usually includes dried chiles. Becoming familiar with each condiment's distinct qualities will help you determine how best to use them.