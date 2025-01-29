The Sweet Vegetable That Totally Upgrades Breakfast

You've probably added things like apples, blueberries, and chocolate chips to your pancake better, but let's be honest — sometimes, these ingredients can be a bit overplayed. Pancakes are a beloved breakfast staple, enjoyed by people of all ages. The classic combination of flour, eggs, milk, and a touch of sugar creates a soft, fluffy base that pairs well with virtually any topping, filling, or addition. But if you're looking for a way to take your pancakes to the next level, consider adding corn to the batter.

Now, corn and pancakes aren't a far-out combination. Recipes like blue corn pancakes have been around for decades, originating in Native American, African American, and Indonesian cultures. Whether you use cornmeal, corn kernels, or even a combination of both, corn brings a delightful texture and flavor that enhances the traditional pancake experience — not to mention, added nutrients. Adding corn to your pancake batter is extremely simple. After whisking together your batter, add about two cups of fresh corn (or frozen kernels, if you prefer). After that, cook your pancakes according to your go-to pancake recipe.