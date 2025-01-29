The Sweet Vegetable That Totally Upgrades Breakfast
You've probably added things like apples, blueberries, and chocolate chips to your pancake better, but let's be honest — sometimes, these ingredients can be a bit overplayed. Pancakes are a beloved breakfast staple, enjoyed by people of all ages. The classic combination of flour, eggs, milk, and a touch of sugar creates a soft, fluffy base that pairs well with virtually any topping, filling, or addition. But if you're looking for a way to take your pancakes to the next level, consider adding corn to the batter.
Now, corn and pancakes aren't a far-out combination. Recipes like blue corn pancakes have been around for decades, originating in Native American, African American, and Indonesian cultures. Whether you use cornmeal, corn kernels, or even a combination of both, corn brings a delightful texture and flavor that enhances the traditional pancake experience — not to mention, added nutrients. Adding corn to your pancake batter is extremely simple. After whisking together your batter, add about two cups of fresh corn (or frozen kernels, if you prefer). After that, cook your pancakes according to your go-to pancake recipe.
Why you should add corn to your pancake batter and more ways to do so
If the thought of biting into chunks of corn isn't appealing to you, there's still a way you can get that sweet corn taste, without the texture. Blending your corn before adding it to your batter ensures the flavor is evenly distributed throughout the mixture — and you won't chance a random, chunky kernel. This method works especially well with canned sweet corn, including the liquid. The corn flavor subtly infuses the pancakes, giving them a comforting, savory-sweet taste. Additionally, the puree will create a moist texture that will make your pancakes fluffy and tasty.
Cornmeal also works well in this variation, giving your pancakes a mildly earthy taste and a bit more chew. Think of cornmeal pancakes as a cross between a corn muffin and a pancake: still light and fluffy, but with a rustic, comforting, and delicious texture.
However, corn is not just a flavorful addition; it also provides a nutritional boost to your pancakes. Corn is a whole grain, containing more fiber than refined flour. Adding corn to your pancake batter increases the fiber content, promoting better digestion and keeping you feeling satiated for longer. Corn also provides essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, folate, and potassium, making it a more balanced breakfast.