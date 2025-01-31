The Longest-Running Restaurant In Ohio Served 12 US Presidents
Presidents of the United States are just like us. They can't have every meal at home, even if it's the White House. Sometimes, they like to get out, and luckily, Washington, D.C., is filled with restaurants to satiate those hunger pangs. Bill Clinton was known to make pitstops at McDonald's for its breakfast offerings. Old Ebbitt Grill was the go-to bar for presidents Ulysses S. Grant, Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt, and Warren G. Harding. And before they took up residency at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, future presidents John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon brokered their powerplays at the Monocle.
But if you aren't in the nation's capital and want to dine like a U.S. President, then there is one restaurant that needs to be on your go-to list. The Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, has hosted 12 U.S. presidents during its two centuries in existence. The list of who's who includes John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James A. Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft, Warren G. Harding, Ronald Reagan, and George W. Bush (who is the only member of this list to do so while he held the office). What makes this spot so special?
Get the fried chicken
When the Golden Lamb opened its doors in 1803, it was a single room that served as a house for public entertainment. But it didn't stay small for long; it evolved and is now both an inn and a restaurant. Today, it boasts 18 guest rooms, christened with the names of the historical figures who ate, drank, or slept there. It has three general and five private dining rooms, and its tavern is called the Black Horse. The Golden Lamb is also said to be haunted by a 5-year-old girl who was the granddaughter of one of the owners. This place has everything. What president wouldn't want to stop by this spot when visiting the Buckeye State?
While some U.S. Presidents had eccentric eating habits — Nixon ate his cottage cheese with ketchup, and Grant only ate his meat cooked well done – the Golden Lamb had some dishes that are iconic and worth a try for even the pickiest eater. Its Ohio fried chicken dinner, which features skillet gravy, mashed potatoes, and fresh seasonal vegetables is a traditional staple for the restaurant, as is the roasted turkey breast and hickory roasted prime rib. This spot continues to rack up the accolades as well. In 2020, Food & Wine called it one of Ohio's "best classic restaurants."