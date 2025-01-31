The Longest-Running Restaurant In Ohio Served 12 US Presidents

Presidents of the United States are just like us. They can't have every meal at home, even if it's the White House. Sometimes, they like to get out, and luckily, Washington, D.C., is filled with restaurants to satiate those hunger pangs. Bill Clinton was known to make pitstops at McDonald's for its breakfast offerings. Old Ebbitt Grill was the go-to bar for presidents Ulysses S. Grant, Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt, and Warren G. Harding. And before they took up residency at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, future presidents John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon brokered their powerplays at the Monocle.

But if you aren't in the nation's capital and want to dine like a U.S. President, then there is one restaurant that needs to be on your go-to list. The Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, has hosted 12 U.S. presidents during its two centuries in existence. The list of who's who includes John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James A. Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft, Warren G. Harding, Ronald Reagan, and George W. Bush (who is the only member of this list to do so while he held the office). What makes this spot so special?