The Simple Side Dish That Easily Thickens Runny Chili
Few things are as comforting as a hearty bowl of chili on a chilly day, but a runny chili can be a letdown. Thin, watery chili lacks the satisfying texture that makes the dish so cozy and fulfilling. Thankfully, there's an easy and flavorful fix: cornbread. This humble side dish does double duty as a thickening agent and flavor booster for chili.
Cornbread is an excellent choice for thickening chili because of its dense, crumbly texture and ability to absorb liquid. This traditional cornbread recipe is as simple as it is delicious. Or, if you prefer to use a boxed cornbread mix, take it up a notch with buttermilk.
If you find yourself with a too-thin chili, crumble a piece or two of cornbread directly into the pot. Stir it in thoroughly and let it simmer for a few minutes. As the cornbread absorbs the excess liquid, it breaks down and blends into the chili, making it richer and thicker.
To take your chili up another notch, make cornbread crumbs and toast them before adding them to the chili for a subtle nuttiness. Another idea is to serve the chili over a base of crumbled cornbread, allowing you to mix it in as you eat, tailoring the thickness and texture to your liking. Pack the cornbread into the bottom of a generously sized bowl crock, ladle on the chili, and dig in.
The not-so-secret secret
Cornbread's starchiness is why this hack works. The starches absorb liquid and expand, creating a thicker texture to the chili. Plus, its slightly sweet flavor pairs beautifully with the savory and spicy notes of chili, adding an extra layer of complexity.
If you don't have cornbread on hand, there are other easy ways to fix runny chili. Adding a few spoonfuls of mashed or refried beans can give chili a creamy consistency. Similarly, a handful of crushed tortilla chips will absorb liquid and enhance the chili's flavor. For a more traditional approach, mix a tablespoon of cornmeal with water to form a paste, stir it into the pot, and let it simmer for a few minutes to thicken.
A thick, hearty chili, like this all-American chili, is what makes the dish so satisfying, and cornbread is a simple way to fix a runny batch if, for some reason, yours doesn't come out just right. Next time your chili winds up too watery, grab that cornbread. Crisis averted!