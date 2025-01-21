The Simple Side Dish That Easily Thickens Runny Chili

Few things are as comforting as a hearty bowl of chili on a chilly day, but a runny chili can be a letdown. Thin, watery chili lacks the satisfying texture that makes the dish so cozy and fulfilling. Thankfully, there's an easy and flavorful fix: cornbread. This humble side dish does double duty as a thickening agent and flavor booster for chili.

Cornbread is an excellent choice for thickening chili because of its dense, crumbly texture and ability to absorb liquid. This traditional cornbread recipe is as simple as it is delicious. Or, if you prefer to use a boxed cornbread mix, take it up a notch with buttermilk.

If you find yourself with a too-thin chili, crumble a piece or two of cornbread directly into the pot. Stir it in thoroughly and let it simmer for a few minutes. As the cornbread absorbs the excess liquid, it breaks down and blends into the chili, making it richer and thicker.

To take your chili up another notch, make cornbread crumbs and toast them before adding them to the chili for a subtle nuttiness. Another idea is to serve the chili over a base of crumbled cornbread, allowing you to mix it in as you eat, tailoring the thickness and texture to your liking. Pack the cornbread into the bottom of a generously sized bowl crock, ladle on the chili, and dig in.