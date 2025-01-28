Why Gerber Decided To Make Adult Baby Food In The 1970s

In the 1970s, Gerber, the iconic baby food brand, made an interesting move that left many folks scratching their heads. They decided to venture into the adult market with a line of pureed meals called Gerber Singles. This wasn't baby food for adults in the whimsical sense — it was actual baby food marketed for grown-ups. The concept was arguably ambitious, but it flopped, and the reasons behind its creation give insights into the era and consumer trends.

At that time, the U.S. experienced a shift in dining habits as the baby boom ended. The uptick in single-person households created a demand for convenient, single-serve meals, and Gerber saw an opening to grow its customer base. By manufacturing pureed, jarred meals for adults, they hoped to appeal to busy individuals, especially single professionals, who wanted quick and easy food options without the hassle of cooking.

The Gerber Singles line included flavors like pureed beef Burgundy and blueberry delight. Packaged in jars similar to their baby food, the products were meant to be eaten cold or quickly reheated. Gerber's marketing emphasized their practicality and nutrition, portraying them as a smart choice for grown-ups who didn't have time to prepare meals.