Why Gerber Decided To Make Adult Baby Food In The 1970s
In the 1970s, Gerber, the iconic baby food brand, made an interesting move that left many folks scratching their heads. They decided to venture into the adult market with a line of pureed meals called Gerber Singles. This wasn't baby food for adults in the whimsical sense — it was actual baby food marketed for grown-ups. The concept was arguably ambitious, but it flopped, and the reasons behind its creation give insights into the era and consumer trends.
At that time, the U.S. experienced a shift in dining habits as the baby boom ended. The uptick in single-person households created a demand for convenient, single-serve meals, and Gerber saw an opening to grow its customer base. By manufacturing pureed, jarred meals for adults, they hoped to appeal to busy individuals, especially single professionals, who wanted quick and easy food options without the hassle of cooking.
The Gerber Singles line included flavors like pureed beef Burgundy and blueberry delight. Packaged in jars similar to their baby food, the products were meant to be eaten cold or quickly reheated. Gerber's marketing emphasized their practicality and nutrition, portraying them as a smart choice for grown-ups who didn't have time to prepare meals.
The concept missed the mark
Adults eating baby food was just too weird. The visual similarity to Gerber's baby food made the meals unappealing. And while convenience was a selling point, many adults weren't ready to give up on the textures and flavors of actual food. After about three months, Gerber Singles was no longer found on supermarket shelves. Perhaps if their offerings were more like some of the more interesting baby foods worldwide, things would have turned out better.
Gerber Singles' "oops" moment serves as a lesson in understanding consumer perception. While Gerber correctly identified the need for convenience in the growing single-person demographic, they failed to consider the emotional and cultural aspects of eating. Although, perhaps some people got creative and used their adult baby food in recipes like banana bread, to add sweetness and fudginess to boxed brownies, or to add a twist to cake batter if they couldn't stomach the puree straight.
Today, while Gerber no longer produces adult purees, the idea of convenient, single-serving meals lives on in a different form. From ready-to-eat meal kits to protein smoothies, modern brands have adapted Gerber's original vision while steering clear of the pitfalls that made Gerber Singles one of the quirkiest missteps in food history.