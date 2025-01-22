Here's How Long You Can Expect Coffee Liqueur To Stay Good

Coffee liqueur is beloved for its rich, robust flavor that adds depth to sweet cocktails and spiked coffee or serves as a delightful after-dinner treat, like a decaf espresso martini. Knowing how long coffee liqueur stays good can help you enjoy it at its best while avoiding any unpleasant surprises.

When properly stored, an unopened bottle of coffee liqueur can remain good for years. The high alcohol content and sugar act as preservatives, extending its shelf life considerably. Most manufacturers recommend consuming it within three to four years of production to enjoy peak flavor. Even beyond that time, unopened coffee liqueur stored in a cool, dark place should remain safe to drink.

Once opened, the quality of coffee liqueur slowly begins to degrade, though it doesn't spoil as quickly as other beverages. Typically, an opened bottle of coffee liqueur can maintain its quality for about 12 to 18 months, provided it is tightly sealed and stored in a cool, dark environment. Over time, you may notice changes in flavor or aroma as the alcohol and other ingredients interact with oxygen.