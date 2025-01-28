Our Least Favorite Trader Joe's Frozen Dinner Is A Pizza Night Fail

Beyond the cheese and beef, another issue with this pizza that fans have something to say about is the fact that it's loaded with pickles, noting on Reddit, "It tasted like pickle pizza." The pickles add a salty element to the pizza that, while some feel adds to the flavor, others told their kids "it was Happy Meal flavored." Plus, as you continue munching on the pizza, it can become overpowering and create an imbalance of flavors.

Furthermore, the pickles amp up the sodium content. In fact, this pizza claims to have more than 100% of the daily recommended value of sodium per pizza. That's a whole lot of salt in one slice and may speak to the brand trying to overcompensate for the bland flavors in the beef.

Looking past the pickles, this pizza also boasts burger sauce. The burger sauce is made of oil, sugar, vinegar, and spices such as onion powder. Unfortunately, while you'd think it would add some extra flavor to the 'za, fans report that it has an overpoweringly sweet flavor that tastes odd against the savory pickles and other ingredients on the meal. At the end of the day, while this pizza might sound enticing at first glance, it's one frozen dinner you're best off skipping.