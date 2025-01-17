The United States Is Suing Pepsi Over Alleged Preferential Discounts To This Huge Retailer

Pepsi has refuted the claims. In a statement, the company said, "PepsiCo strongly disputes the FTC's allegations and the partisan manner in which the suit was filed." Meanwhile, Walmart — which isn't directly named in the suit — has not commented publicly on the matter and declined a request for comment to Reuters.

Along with filing the suit, the FTC has also spoken publicly about its claims. The FTC Chair, Lina M. Khan, said, "When firms like Pepsi give massive retailers a leg up, it tilts the playing field against small firms and ultimately inflates prices for American consumers." Khan continued by noting that she hopes the suit will help keep things fair between all businesses, big and small, and that businesses can "compete on the merits of their skill, efficiency, and talent."

If what the suit alleges is true, then Pepsi prices may be higher at most retailers than they need to be