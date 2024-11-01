The Best Cola Brand We've Tasted Isn't Coke Or Pepsi

There's nothing like a classic can of cola for sipping on when you need something fizzy and refreshing. And, while most people may turn to the two biggest names in cola — Coke and Pepsi – Daily Meal taste tested 14 different cola brands and neither of these brands came out on top. The winner of the showdown was actually RC Cola, or Royal Crown Cola.

RC Cola is one of the oldest soda brands still on the market, and was first started back in 1905. Since then, it has been producing a number of different fizzy drinks, including a variety of flavored cola options. Still, despite all these flavor choices, it's a brand that tends to fly under the radar.

Although RC Cola might be overlooked, as Daily Meal found out, it's well-worth drinking — and back in the 1930s it was the most popular soda. Not only does it stand out in terms of carbonation, but it has just the right balance of flavors to create a delightful drinking experience.