The Best Cola Brand We've Tasted Isn't Coke Or Pepsi
There's nothing like a classic can of cola for sipping on when you need something fizzy and refreshing. And, while most people may turn to the two biggest names in cola — Coke and Pepsi – Daily Meal taste tested 14 different cola brands and neither of these brands came out on top. The winner of the showdown was actually RC Cola, or Royal Crown Cola.
RC Cola is one of the oldest soda brands still on the market, and was first started back in 1905. Since then, it has been producing a number of different fizzy drinks, including a variety of flavored cola options. Still, despite all these flavor choices, it's a brand that tends to fly under the radar.
Although RC Cola might be overlooked, as Daily Meal found out, it's well-worth drinking — and back in the 1930s it was the most popular soda. Not only does it stand out in terms of carbonation, but it has just the right balance of flavors to create a delightful drinking experience.
Carbonation and flavor make the perfect combo
Daily Meal found RC Cola to be such a winner mostly because of its impressive carbonation. If you open the bottle, you can set it aside for an hour or so and still come back to the same level of fizziness as when you first unscrewed the cap. Many other cola brands can't boast the same level of effervescence, significantly losing bubbles over an hour.
Additionally, RC Cola has the benefit of not being overly sweet. It doesn't become cloying but instead makes for a pleasant beverage to sip on when you want something refreshing. You'll pick up on citrus and spice notes in the soda that make it very similar to a classic Coca-Cola. So the next time you're after a soda to sip on, give this brand a whirl and taste why it has been in the soda game since 1905. You won't be disappointed.