Alton Brown's Top Tip For Spreading Peanut Butter Couldn't Be Simpler

There are many gadgets and kitchen tools in your culinary arsenal that are extremely helpful for cooking, baking, and performing simple tasks. Knives rank among some of the most important, including the butter knife. What else would you use to spread peanut butter on bread to make a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Well, prepared to have your mind blown because according to Alton Brown, you should ditch the knife and reach for a spoon the next time you're layering your stack of pancakes or sandwich with peanut butter. Brown took to X to share, "#CulinaryTruth: when it comes to spreading peanut butter on bread, the back of spoon is better than a butter knife."

While this is seemingly unconventional, if your bread looks like it has been in a fight with Mike Tyson after you've tried to put peanut butter on it — all torn up and mangled in the middle — you will appreciate how the use of the back of a spoon is a much gentler technique and is going to give you a smoother spread. The back of the spoon is similar to a spatula, and just like you can use this tool to frost a cake, you can use it to spread nutty butters.