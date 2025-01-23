Alton Brown's Top Tip For Spreading Peanut Butter Couldn't Be Simpler
There are many gadgets and kitchen tools in your culinary arsenal that are extremely helpful for cooking, baking, and performing simple tasks. Knives rank among some of the most important, including the butter knife. What else would you use to spread peanut butter on bread to make a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Well, prepared to have your mind blown because according to Alton Brown, you should ditch the knife and reach for a spoon the next time you're layering your stack of pancakes or sandwich with peanut butter. Brown took to X to share, "#CulinaryTruth: when it comes to spreading peanut butter on bread, the back of spoon is better than a butter knife."
While this is seemingly unconventional, if your bread looks like it has been in a fight with Mike Tyson after you've tried to put peanut butter on it — all torn up and mangled in the middle — you will appreciate how the use of the back of a spoon is a much gentler technique and is going to give you a smoother spread. The back of the spoon is similar to a spatula, and just like you can use this tool to frost a cake, you can use it to spread nutty butters.
Melt the peanut butter before spooning it
Alton Brown's preferred utensil for spreading peanut butter has another benefit. When you scoop out peanut butter with a spoon you can really control the amount of nutty spread you are using without having to go back for more. A butter knife generally requires two dips into the jar. The biggest reason to use the back of a spoon is that it's easier to lick, with one X user sharing approval with this post: "Only because it's less dangerous to walk with a spoon in your mouth than a butter knife." Brown confessed that he "hadn't thought of that ... but yeah."
The cookbook author's simple trick is definitely worth trying if you've been searching for how you spread peanut butter without tearing up the bread. X users seemed to agree with the "Good Eats" host, too. One member of the platform wrote, "Learned this when all the butter knives were dirty, but we still had spoons. Not ever going back ... unless all of the spoons are dirty." Same. If you are dealing with exceptionally dense peanut butter, you may want to melt the peanut butter in the microwave to make it even easier to coat the surface of your bread.