You Need To Start Adding Cheese To This Breakfast Food ASAP

While most people think of oatmeal as being a sweet dish, perfect for piling with berries, nuts, or even syrup or honey, those aren't the only tasty oatmeal topping options out there. In fact, you can make savory oatmeal that, although a little less common, is just as flavorful and filling as your typical sweet alternative.

One topping that can really transform your oatmeal is cheese. It's rich, salty, and gooey and comes packed with a variety of different flavors, depending on which cheese you use. Plus, its soft texture melts into your hot breakfast, creating a dish that's ultra creamy.

While it might sound like an odd combination to those who are used to mixing their oats with honey or fruit, the nutty and earthy flavors of oatmeal actually work quite well against the cheese. What you wind up with is a dish reminiscent of cheesy Southern grits that's perfectly poised for pairing with other tasty ingredients to turn it into a true showstopper.