You Need To Start Adding Cheese To This Breakfast Food ASAP
While most people think of oatmeal as being a sweet dish, perfect for piling with berries, nuts, or even syrup or honey, those aren't the only tasty oatmeal topping options out there. In fact, you can make savory oatmeal that, although a little less common, is just as flavorful and filling as your typical sweet alternative.
One topping that can really transform your oatmeal is cheese. It's rich, salty, and gooey and comes packed with a variety of different flavors, depending on which cheese you use. Plus, its soft texture melts into your hot breakfast, creating a dish that's ultra creamy.
While it might sound like an odd combination to those who are used to mixing their oats with honey or fruit, the nutty and earthy flavors of oatmeal actually work quite well against the cheese. What you wind up with is a dish reminiscent of cheesy Southern grits that's perfectly poised for pairing with other tasty ingredients to turn it into a true showstopper.
Choosing the right cheese for oatmeal
The first step to making a good cheesy oatmeal is selecting the right cheese. Oatmeal has a fairly plain flavor, which means that the cheese will really shine through. A sharp cheddar can add a strong burst of tang to your morning meal, while something like blue cheese adds funky and pungent notes. You could also go for something with a bit of spice, like pepper jack cheese, to add a pop of heat to the meal.
You'll also want to consider how you add cheese to your dish. While a slice can be fine, it can take longer to melt into your meal. Instead, try grating or crumbling the cheese to speed up melting. This makes it easier to stir the cheese into your dish and ensure it's fully distributed. If you have to use slices, try cutting them thinly so that they melt more quickly.
Once you've chosen the perfect cheese, some fans of the dish report that to really ramp up the flavor of your oatmeal, add a pat of butter. The butter helps to boost the richness of the dish, bringing out the milky and creamy flavors in your chosen cheese. And remember: There's no need to overdo it with cheese. Start with a tablespoon (equivalent to a standard slice) to add tasting notes to your meal. You can always add more, but you don't want to overpower the subtly earthy notes of the oats.
What to pair with your cheesy oatmeal
Once you've chosen your cheese, you're welcome to bite right into the oatmeal. However, you can also turn up the flavor dial further with additional ingredients. If you want to add a touch of contrast, throw in some fruit. Sliced Gala apples can add a dash of sweet and vanilla flavors, while Granny Smith apples add some tartness that works well against the bite of a sharp cheese such as cheddar. Dried fruit such as raisins or cranberries are perfectly matched against a creamy Camembert or Brie.
Beyond fruit, you could also look at bringing on the spice. Sliced jalapeños can add salty, briny flavors while turning up the heat in your cheesy savory oatmeal. Add a drizzle of hot sauce to bring out the fiery flavors.
Another tactic is to treat the oatmeal as a canvas for already-beloved combinations like tomato sauce and pepperoni to make a pizza-style oatmeal, or veggies and eggs to mimic the taste of a cheesy omelet. No matter which route you go, cheese is just the first step in finding a slew of tasty ways to upgrade your breakfast oatmeal.