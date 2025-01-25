Amp Up A Classic Peanut Butter Sandwich With This Unexpected Cheese

If you like the idea of mixing peanut butter and blue cheese, there are a few things you need to know first. For starters, not all peanut butter is the same. Natural peanut butter, for instance, tends to be less sweet and has a thicker texture. This creates a much nuttier flavor for pairing with your blue cheese. On the other hand, you could go for a sweeter peanut butter with added sugar to create a starker contrast between the tangy flavor of the cheese. And, you'll have to consider whether you want creamy or crunchy peanut butter — the creamy version works well against the softness of blue cheese, but a crunchy variety can add a unique burst of texture to each bite.

Beyond the peanut butter, you'll also want to consider the blue cheese when taking your peanut butter sandwich to the next level. There are several different types of blue cheese, each with its own flavor profile. For instance, Roquefort uses sheep's milk to create an extra tangy bite. This can work particularly well against a sweeter peanut butter for a big contrast. Or, you could go for a Cambozola which is a creamy cheese. This will offer a great spreadable option for pairing with crunchy peanut butter to add some texture contrast. Experiment with different types of blue cheese and explore their flavors ranging from sweet to tart to salty.