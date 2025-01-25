Amp Up A Classic Peanut Butter Sandwich With This Unexpected Cheese
As nice as it can be to chomp into a decadent sandwich laden with cheese, meat, and a slew of veggies and sauces, sometimes you just don't have time to put all that together. Or, perhaps you just want something quick, easy, and full of nostalgic flavor. When that's the case, a simple, sticky peanut butter sandwich can be a great pick.
While peanut butter sandwiches pack plenty of protein and sweet and salty flavors, you can enhance them even further with one simple savory ingredient: blue cheese. Although it might sound like a formidable pairing, much like how peanut butter and pickle sandwiches, this match also turns out to be surprisingly good. The salty, tangy taste of the blue cheese works to balance out the sweeter notes of the spread, creating a powerful combination that sings on your tongue.
Considerations for pairing peanut butter and blue cheese
If you like the idea of mixing peanut butter and blue cheese, there are a few things you need to know first. For starters, not all peanut butter is the same. Natural peanut butter, for instance, tends to be less sweet and has a thicker texture. This creates a much nuttier flavor for pairing with your blue cheese. On the other hand, you could go for a sweeter peanut butter with added sugar to create a starker contrast between the tangy flavor of the cheese. And, you'll have to consider whether you want creamy or crunchy peanut butter — the creamy version works well against the softness of blue cheese, but a crunchy variety can add a unique burst of texture to each bite.
Beyond the peanut butter, you'll also want to consider the blue cheese when taking your peanut butter sandwich to the next level. There are several different types of blue cheese, each with its own flavor profile. For instance, Roquefort uses sheep's milk to create an extra tangy bite. This can work particularly well against a sweeter peanut butter for a big contrast. Or, you could go for a Cambozola which is a creamy cheese. This will offer a great spreadable option for pairing with crunchy peanut butter to add some texture contrast. Experiment with different types of blue cheese and explore their flavors ranging from sweet to tart to salty.
Other additions that work with peanut butter and blue cheese
If this combo sounds a bit too simple, you can enhance it with other add-ins. For instance, you could incorporate fruity flavors into your sammy. Dried fruit pairs particularly well with the tangy blue cheese, while also adding extra sweetness to your sandwich to steer it away from savory territory. Raisins, for instance, can add deep caramel flavors while dried apricots or cranberries can add sweet but slightly tart notes.
Another option for stepping up your blue cheese and peanut butter sandwich is to play on the surprising blue cheese and Reese's peanut butter cup pairing and add some chocolate spread such as Nutella. Not only will you get sweet cocoa notes, but you'll also pick up on a hint of hazelnut, which imparts earthy and sweet notes. The blue cheese creates a tanginess that balances out the sweetness while the peanut butter brings out the nutty and salty tastes in the sandwich.
Lastly, you could add some jam for a cheesy, tangy twist on a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. You'll get sweeter notes than just using dried fruit that can play against the tanginess of the cheese. Or, slice some avocado for added richness and creamy texture. With this unique combo, the sky's the limit!