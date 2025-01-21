Easy Allspice Swaps You Already Have In Your Pantry

Many recipes wouldn't be the same without allspice. That grilled Jamaican jerk chicken you pull out when you want to show your friend group who has the highest tolerance for heat, or the classic homemade apple pie you whip up when you want to impress your future in-laws? Both would fall flat without allspice. But what do you do when you go to your spice drawer or cabinet and find an empty jar ... or no jar at all? The good news is that you already have other spices that can step up in a pinch. If you have ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, you're in business.

Despite what you might think, allspice is not a spice blend. It is made from berries on a type of evergreen tree known as the pimenta dioica. These trees are generally found in Central America and the West Indies. Allspice itself has a warm, peppery, and slightly sweet taste. Because it has so much going on, allspice has a dual personality that works with sweet and savory recipes. This is why if you need to put together a substitute using cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, you will need all three.