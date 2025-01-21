Easy Allspice Swaps You Already Have In Your Pantry
Many recipes wouldn't be the same without allspice. That grilled Jamaican jerk chicken you pull out when you want to show your friend group who has the highest tolerance for heat, or the classic homemade apple pie you whip up when you want to impress your future in-laws? Both would fall flat without allspice. But what do you do when you go to your spice drawer or cabinet and find an empty jar ... or no jar at all? The good news is that you already have other spices that can step up in a pinch. If you have ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, you're in business.
Despite what you might think, allspice is not a spice blend. It is made from berries on a type of evergreen tree known as the pimenta dioica. These trees are generally found in Central America and the West Indies. Allspice itself has a warm, peppery, and slightly sweet taste. Because it has so much going on, allspice has a dual personality that works with sweet and savory recipes. This is why if you need to put together a substitute using cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, you will need all three.
How much of each do you need?
To create your allspice substitution, you will need to use a ratio of two parts ground cinnamon to one part ground clove and one part ground nutmeg. If you want to add a little bit of warm heat to really capture that element of allspice, you can also use some black pepper. Start with one part ground black pepper and taste the mixture. It's always easier to add more, but the goal is to achieve a balance between these tastes. This blend will get you close to the taste of allspice, but if you're making a recipe that relies heavily on the real thing, you may just want to make a run to the grocery store.
Once you've mixed your three spices together to make your faux allspice, you are ready to use it. This should be a one-to-one substitution. Use it when you are mixing and shaking up those gingerbread house cocktails for the holidays, making slow cooker spiced beef and apple stew for post-skiing, or add a sprinkle to your favorite baked apple pancake. Chances are, no one will be the wiser.