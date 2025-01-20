Fancy Free Cocktail Vs Old Fashioned: What's The Difference?

Dating back to the 19th century, the old fashioned is one of the most iconic cocktails out there. It's traditionally made with bourbon (or rye) whiskey, sugar, bitters, and a twist of citrus peel. While some variations may include a splash of water, a muddled cherry, or even a lemon-lime soda (if you're in Wisconsin), the core ingredients remain simple and recognizable.

The fancy free cocktail, on the other hand, is a more contemporary drink (though still rooted in classic cocktail traditions). It's typically made with rye whiskey, maraschino liqueur, and bitters. Made from marasca cherries, the addition of maraschino liqueur brings a unique, slightly nutty, and sweet flavor that is distinct from the Old Fashioned. While rye whiskey remains the base spirit, the maraschino liqueur provides a slightly more complex, aromatic quality to the fancy free, giving it a bit of a fruitier edge.