Fancy Free Cocktail Vs Old Fashioned: What's The Difference?
When it comes to cocktails, two drinks on the menu that are often compared are the fancy free and the old fashioned. Both drinks are timeless, offering a rich history, simple ingredients, and a delightful drinking experience. However, despite their similarities, there are key differences in their ingredients, presentation, and overall flavor profile that set them apart.
If you've ever mixed up these two cocktails, don't worry — you're not alone. They both use whiskey as their base spirit, have a minimal ingredients list, and are stirred cocktails (shaken drinks are typically accompanied by an ingredient like egg whites, fruit juice, honey, or cream — which neither of these cocktails has). They're also both considered classic cocktails, with roots in cocktail history. The old fashioned is one of the earliest recorded cocktails in the world — as documented in a recipe book from 1806 — and the first known record of the fancy free is in Crosby Gaige's 1940 book, "Cocktail Guide And Ladies' Companion." And while their similarities make them familiar to us, their differences are what truly make them special in their own right.
The ingredients for a fancy free and old fashioned
Dating back to the 19th century, the old fashioned is one of the most iconic cocktails out there. It's traditionally made with bourbon (or rye) whiskey, sugar, bitters, and a twist of citrus peel. While some variations may include a splash of water, a muddled cherry, or even a lemon-lime soda (if you're in Wisconsin), the core ingredients remain simple and recognizable.
The fancy free cocktail, on the other hand, is a more contemporary drink (though still rooted in classic cocktail traditions). It's typically made with rye whiskey, maraschino liqueur, and bitters. Made from marasca cherries, the addition of maraschino liqueur brings a unique, slightly nutty, and sweet flavor that is distinct from the Old Fashioned. While rye whiskey remains the base spirit, the maraschino liqueur provides a slightly more complex, aromatic quality to the fancy free, giving it a bit of a fruitier edge.
The presentation of a fancy free and old fashioned
These two cocktails also differ in terms of preparation — including their garnishes. The old fashioned is generally served with a large ice cube (or two) along with an orange peel or cocktail cherry. The garnishes aren't just decorative, though — they're meant to complement the drink's smooth, whiskey-forward flavor. The old fashioned is also typically served in a lowball or rocks glass.
The fancy free cocktail, however, usually has a cleaner presentation, with fewer distractions. It is stirred with ice, strained, and served in a chilled coupe glass (similar to, but ultimately different from, a martini glass). The garnish for the fancy free is usually a just simple lemon peel twist, which complements the bright, zesty character of the maraschino liqueur.
The flavor profile of a fancy free and old fashioned
Perhaps the most notable difference between the two cocktails is their flavor profiles. The old fashioned is an earthy, bold drink that puts the whiskey front and center. Sure, the sweetness of the sugar balances the Angostura bitters while the citrus peel adds a hint of brightness, but it's the whiskey that truly takes center stage in terms of taste.
The fancy free, in contrast, has a more complex flavor. The rye whiskey provides a solid backbone and distinctive bite, but the maraschino liqueur introduces a slight sweetness and complexity — bringing about subtle notes of almond, cherry, and a hint of spice. The bitters round out the drink's flavor, but it's the maraschino liqueur that gives the fancy free its unique flavor and standing as a unique cocktail all its own.