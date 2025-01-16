The Beloved Pantry Staple You Can Once Again Buy At Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's junkies, look out! The popular grocery chain that's owned by the same people as Aldi stocks all kinds of pantry staples, but one in particular just made a comeback — Trader Joe's Organic Concord Grape Jelly. The return of this item was noted by @traderjoeslist on Instagram, and while it might not sound like a big deal, it's a product that hasn't been spotted since it was discontinued by the chain in 2022.
Better yet, the bottle isn't just your usual jam jar where you have to mess about spooning the jelly out onto your bread. Instead, this release comes in a handy squeeze tube, making it easier than ever to craft the perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich without worrying about creating a mess. Each 20 ounce bottle is being retailed at about $3.50, depending on your specific location and availability.
Breaking down the new TJ's concord grape jelly
This latest Trader Joe's jelly to hit store shelves is USDA certified organic. Unlike foods labeled as 'natural,' USDA certified organic means this product has met a set of specific government regulations. TJ's also claims on its website that the jelly is made by a "trusted supplier" helping speak for the quality of it as well, although there's no named brand that provides the jelly. Pair that with the Trader Joe's tasting panel that foods have to pass before they're sold in stores, and you've got a winning combination for a tasty grape jelly.
In terms of what's actually in the jelly, the first ingredient is organic sugar — which means this product contains more sugar than any of the other ingredients. So, you'll be getting quite a sweet spread. Otherwise, there isn't too much packed into this product, with organic concord grape juice from concentrate being the second ingredient. Concord grapes aren't your regular table grapes, they're more flavorful and sweeter, but because of their thin skins, they're used mainly in jelly and juice.
The packaging notes a serving size is 1 tablespoon at 50 calories. That's pretty much breaking even with Welch's concord grape jelly — only this product has the benefit of being organic. Next time you head out to Trader Joe's, you might want to snag a bottle of this jelly and taste what it's all about for yourself!