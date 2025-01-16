The Beloved Pantry Staple You Can Once Again Buy At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's junkies, look out! The popular grocery chain that's owned by the same people as Aldi stocks all kinds of pantry staples, but one in particular just made a comeback — Trader Joe's Organic Concord Grape Jelly. The return of this item was noted by @traderjoeslist on Instagram, and while it might not sound like a big deal, it's a product that hasn't been spotted since it was discontinued by the chain in 2022.

Better yet, the bottle isn't just your usual jam jar where you have to mess about spooning the jelly out onto your bread. Instead, this release comes in a handy squeeze tube, making it easier than ever to craft the perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich without worrying about creating a mess. Each 20 ounce bottle is being retailed at about $3.50, depending on your specific location and availability.