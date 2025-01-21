Stop Throwing Out The Lids From Parmesan Cheese Containers. Try This Hack Instead

Foods like parmesan cheese come in containers that, more often than not, wind up either in the trash or the recycling bin. However, if it's this grated condiment you've just finished up, there's actually a better use for that lid than chucking it in a landfill.

Life hack content creator @jeffandlaurenshow on Instagram revealed that, after a bit of cleaning and a quick pat dry, you can actually use the tops of cheese containers as lids on Mason jars, a standard glass jar named after John Landis Mason. Thanks to the unique design of parmesan cheese lids, this means that they offer half the lid with an open mouth, perfect for dipping a teaspoon into, and half the lid with holes in it, ideal for sprinkling spices, sugar, or other condiments out of.

Better yet, this trick actually applies to other plastic lids, too. For instance, you can use the plastic lids off of peanut butter containers on Ball jars as a simple way to close them up. Using these lids not only avoids waste, but it can also save you money on purchasing reusable lids from the supermarket.