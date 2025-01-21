Stop Throwing Out The Lids From Parmesan Cheese Containers. Try This Hack Instead
Foods like parmesan cheese come in containers that, more often than not, wind up either in the trash or the recycling bin. However, if it's this grated condiment you've just finished up, there's actually a better use for that lid than chucking it in a landfill.
Life hack content creator @jeffandlaurenshow on Instagram revealed that, after a bit of cleaning and a quick pat dry, you can actually use the tops of cheese containers as lids on Mason jars, a standard glass jar named after John Landis Mason. Thanks to the unique design of parmesan cheese lids, this means that they offer half the lid with an open mouth, perfect for dipping a teaspoon into, and half the lid with holes in it, ideal for sprinkling spices, sugar, or other condiments out of.
Better yet, this trick actually applies to other plastic lids, too. For instance, you can use the plastic lids off of peanut butter containers on Ball jars as a simple way to close them up. Using these lids not only avoids waste, but it can also save you money on purchasing reusable lids from the supermarket.
What to know about using these lids on your Mason jars
If you're going to use the lids of this cheese condiment (which, in most cases, isn't actually real parmesan cheese at all) on other jars and containers, there are a couple of things you'll need to know. Firstly, one catch is that this trick doesn't work with all parmesan cheese bottles. Some brands have uniquely shaped containers that won't be compatible with Mason jars. However, if it's your standard plastic parmesan jar from, say, Kraft, you should be off to the races.
Another thing to be aware of is that it's important to thoroughly wash the lid first. If you correctly store parmesan cheese in the refrigerator, you can get the cheese to last for weeks. Outside of the fridge, however, it can develop mold and bacteria. The good news is that you just need a little soap and water and to ensure the lid is fully dry before popping it on your jar. Otherwise, you can wind up with condensation, which can damage the food inside the jar. With this simple hack, you're ready to start storing foods like bacon bits, shredded cheese, and spices, all while making them easily accessible thanks to the design of the parmesan cheese lid!