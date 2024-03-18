How To Store Parmesan Cheese For Maximum Freshness

If you've ever dreamt of a server sprinkling Parmesan atop your pasta dish, letting them add more and more until you're swimming in a giant pool of it, then you're probably a fan of the fragrant cheese. You also probably have Parmesan sitting in your refrigerator right now and may be curious about the best way to store it and how long it lasts. Good news, cheese lover! Parmesan is an aged, hard cheese with little moisture, meaning it has a longer shelf life than something soft like burrata. Still, you have to treat it right if you want it to stick around. Always wrap it tightly and refrigerate it (even if you didn't buy it that way).

Believe it or not, a whole slab of unopened Parmesan will last as long as nine months in your fridge. Once opened, though, that life span shrinks to no more than two months. Opened grated Parmesan has a much shorter shelf life of anywhere between one week and one month. In all cases, the cheese should be properly sealed and kept cold for it to last as long as possible.