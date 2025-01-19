This Simple Oatmeal Combo Is A Guaranteed Breakfast Upgrade

During the winter, there's nothing like a warm, hearty bowl of oatmeal to get the day started right. You don't need to get fancy with it — making the perfect oatmeal is as easy as 2 parts water, 1 part oats, and a dash of salt. However, if you want to upgrade the textures of your morning bowl, British chef April Bloomfield has a simple combination in her book of recipes and stories, "A Girl and Her Pig": steel-cut and rolled oats together!

What makes this simple trick work amongst so many other delicious oatmeal upgrades is that it provides extra texture while still keeping it about the oats. For the steel-cut oats to be ready to eat, you have to cook them for 20 minutes. Granted, that's longer than it would usually take to make oatmeal. While cooking both at the same time will make your rolled oats a bit mushier, the added firmness from the steel-cut oats will keep the dish interesting. Her other addition is making your oatmeal with a half-milk and half-water mixture, adding a creamy richness to your breakfast.