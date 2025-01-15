The FDA Could Be Making A Big Change To Our Food Labels. Here's What We Know

The Food and Drug Administration has introduced a proposal to help Americans make healthier food choices by recommending a change that could alter prepackaged food labels as consumers know them. Your favorite cereals, snack foods, juices, and everything in between could be required to make the amount of saturated fat, sodium, and sugar front-and-center on the packaging, in addition to the nutritional information on the back where shoppers typically find it. The FDA believes this change would give consumers a straightforward approach to determining a food's healthy or unhealthy nature and could go into effect as early as 2028.

The FDA announced it was considering this new rule to align U.S. food manufacturers with other countries that already require front-of-package labels to help a shopper discern a food's sugar, fat, and salt content. Per NBC, Rebecca Buckner, the FDA's associate deputy director of human food policy, told reporters during a call, "We believe that food should be a vehicle for wellness, not a contributor of chronic disease."