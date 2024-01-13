The Best Substitute For Honey When You're Running Low
Glorious, sweet and silky, golden honey is nature's gift to the world. Beyond a remarkably impressive selection of health benefits, it happens to be unbelievably delicious — not to mention exceedingly versatile. You can use honey as everything from a coffee sweetener to a baking ingredient, from brining chicken to glazing carrots.
This is why, when you reach for your little bear-shaped honey bottle and find it running low, it can be hard to imagine anything will be able to take its place. Fortunately, there are quite a few options that can pinch hit for honey when a situation is dire.
Since honey's abilities are so varied, you'll find that not all substitutions are created equal. The important thing is to make sure you choose the right alternative for the job and your desired flavor profile.
Agave is a common and super nimble option, able to perform many of the tasks your usual honey is called upon to execute. It comes in both light and dark forms so you can make a selection based on the flavor profile you're going for, and is easy to substitute in a one to one ratio. The lighter version is closer to classic honey in flavor, while the darker is richer and more assertive.
Selecting a honey substitute
Beyond agave, a whole range of options are available for your sticky-sweet substitution needs. And from molasses to maple syrup and beyond, chances are you'll likely have at least one of these options on hand so you won't have to go without. Each brings its own flavor and properties though, so you may have to adapt a little depending on your desired outcome.
Though molasses has a denser vitamin and mineral profile and fewer calories than honey, it behaves similarly for culinary purposes, and like agave, molasses can be swapped in equal measure. That said, it does bring a more robust, darker, and more caramel-adjacent flavor than most honeys. When substituting, molasses is best for preparations that will stand up to its more assertive flavor, like spicy sauces or meat marinades.
Maple syrup, which has a slightly lower glycemic index than honey, is another easy one-to-one exchange, but just take note of the variation in taste here, too. Perhaps surprisingly, maple syrup is well-suited to more savory applications, especially as a glaze for meats and vegetables, as well as dressings.
Beyond these go-to swaps, you can seek out barley malt syrup, corn syrups, brown rice or sorghum syrups, among many others. Particularly if you're attempting to accommodate special dietary needs or preferences, there is a sweetener for almost every scenario and delicious kitchen project. It's good practice to taste your chosen ingredient to help you determine the right sweetener for the dish.
Possibilities for swap-outs
Having a few honey exchanges in mind is not just useful from a practical standpoint, but also opens up many creative culinary possibilities. While typically called upon for sweet treats, honey is an ideal balancing element in savory dishes, too. You may be familiar with honey-baked ham, but if you haven't tried honey with your scrambled eggs, you're missing an opportunity for greatness. Here, you can substitute maple syrup or agave easily. Homemade BBQ sauce sings thanks to a honey boost, and this is a good chance to call on molasses if you're in need of a swap. For a versatile lemon-honey dressing that hits all the marks, make agave or maple syrup your go-to substitution.
On the beverage front, as a cocktail ingredient, you can go beyond the classic bee's knees and venture into lesser-known territory with spins on everything from a daiquiri to an old-fashioned by easily making syrup from your honey. You can even concoct a homemade non-alcoholic soda that fits your exact sweetness levels. Agave is an excellent stand-in for honey in these situations, but you can experiment with maple syrup too for a slight spin.
Once you've got a backup plan for the sweet stuff, you can try your new favorite honey substitutions in any one of these applications too. With these alternatives, not only will you never need to fear an empty honey bear, but you'll open up a whole world of delicious golden opportunities.