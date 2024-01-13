The Best Substitute For Honey When You're Running Low

Glorious, sweet and silky, golden honey is nature's gift to the world. Beyond a remarkably impressive selection of health benefits, it happens to be unbelievably delicious — not to mention exceedingly versatile. You can use honey as everything from a coffee sweetener to a baking ingredient, from brining chicken to glazing carrots.

This is why, when you reach for your little bear-shaped honey bottle and find it running low, it can be hard to imagine anything will be able to take its place. Fortunately, there are quite a few options that can pinch hit for honey when a situation is dire.

Since honey's abilities are so varied, you'll find that not all substitutions are created equal. The important thing is to make sure you choose the right alternative for the job and your desired flavor profile.

Agave is a common and super nimble option, able to perform many of the tasks your usual honey is called upon to execute. It comes in both light and dark forms so you can make a selection based on the flavor profile you're going for, and is easy to substitute in a one to one ratio. The lighter version is closer to classic honey in flavor, while the darker is richer and more assertive.