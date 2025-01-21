This Might Be The Absolute Best Way To Make Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls
Is there anything better than a warm, gooey cinnamon roll? (No, there isn't.) While they're a go-to, delicious bakery staple, making them at home — even with the help of Pillsbury — can be just as delectable. If you've ever made Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, you know just how easy and tasty they are — especially compared to other store-bought brands. But what if I told you there's an even better way to make them? It involves ditching the individual rolls and using the dough to create one giant cinnamon roll.
Arguably, the best part of a cinnamon roll is its delicious center. It's where the magic happens: most of that soft cinnamon filling sits, and the melted icing gathers. And while the surrounding crust of a cinnamon roll is nothing to scoff at and tasty in its own right, this Pillsbury cinnamon roll dough hack is a great way to elevate a cinnamon roll. It still gives you that delicious crust but also more of that yummy center you know and love.
Why you need to try this Pillsbury cinnamon roll hack
Making a giant cinnamon roll is easier than it seems. Start by placing one whole cinnamon roll in the center of a greased round or square baking dish. Remember to check out all our tips for greasing cake pans. Then, unravel the remaining rolls and wrap them around the center to form one large roll. Bake until golden brown and top with icing — or add caramel for an extra treat to make your rolls taste divine!
This method gives you more of the best part: the soft, gooey, caramelized cinnamon-sugar filling. Unlike traditional rolls, where the perfect gooey bite is fleeting, a giant roll ensures nearly every bite is packed with sweet buttery goodness. The cinnamon-sugar mixture melts evenly into the dough, creating a smoother, sweeter taste. Plus, the center is essentially one big, soft cinnamon roll, while the outer edges still bake up golden and crisp.
Baking one large roll also solves the problem of uneven cooking. Regular cinnamon rolls can be too soft in the middle and dry on the edges. With a giant roll, the outer dough crisps slightly against the pan while the center stays soft and fluffy. The result is a cinnamon roll with a perfectly balanced texture — crispy edges and tender layers — making every bite as delicious as the last.