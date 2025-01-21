This Might Be The Absolute Best Way To Make Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls

Is there anything better than a warm, gooey cinnamon roll? (No, there isn't.) While they're a go-to, delicious bakery staple, making them at home — even with the help of Pillsbury — can be just as delectable. If you've ever made Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, you know just how easy and tasty they are — especially compared to other store-bought brands. But what if I told you there's an even better way to make them? It involves ditching the individual rolls and using the dough to create one giant cinnamon roll.

Arguably, the best part of a cinnamon roll is its delicious center. It's where the magic happens: most of that soft cinnamon filling sits, and the melted icing gathers. And while the surrounding crust of a cinnamon roll is nothing to scoff at and tasty in its own right, this Pillsbury cinnamon roll dough hack is a great way to elevate a cinnamon roll. It still gives you that delicious crust but also more of that yummy center you know and love.